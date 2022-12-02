ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Peter’s Prep ice hockey looks to contend with veteran roster

Brendan Roche has seen this veteran group of St. Peter’s Prep hockey players progress quite a bit over the past few years. With those one-time underclassmen now predominantly seniors, the optimism within the program is understandably as high as it has been in quite a while, following last season’s 7-12-5 campaign, which included a 3-3-3 mark against teams in the Gordon Conference National Division.
Girls Bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. If a girl bowls on a co-ed team, they will not be listed here. Come back every day for updates.
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ (12/5/22)? Did Cris Pannullo win 21st straight game?

New Jersey native Cris Pannullo won again Monday on “Jeopardy!,” securing another $37,421 and bringing his total to $748,286 during a 21-game win streak. Pannullo, a former professional poker player and customer service operations manager from Ocean City, ranks fifth of all-time in “Jeopardy!” regular-season earnings and seventh if you include tournaments.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
