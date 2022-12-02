Read full article on original website
Related
St. Peter’s Prep ice hockey looks to contend with veteran roster
Brendan Roche has seen this veteran group of St. Peter’s Prep hockey players progress quite a bit over the past few years. With those one-time underclassmen now predominantly seniors, the optimism within the program is understandably as high as it has been in quite a while, following last season’s 7-12-5 campaign, which included a 3-3-3 mark against teams in the Gordon Conference National Division.
Boys Ice Hockey: Returning stat leaders for the 2022-23 season
NOTE: If any players are on these lists that ARE NOT coming back for this season, please let Brian know at the address below.
Group 5 Final Stars of the Game: No. 10 Passaic Tech vs. No. 3 Toms River North
Star junior quarterback Micah Ford was in and out of the Toms River North lineup in the second half due to cramping, but several eager teammates stepped up to compete the job he had started so splendidly. Ford passed for three touchdowns in the first half to stake the third-ranked...
Girls Bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. If a girl bowls on a co-ed team, they will not be listed here. Come back every day for updates.
Who are top boys basketball junior rebounds leaders back for another run in 2022-23?
The 2022-23 season starts next week and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players back in the state all the way up until the opening tip of the year. That starts today with a look at the top returning junior rebound leaders in New Jersey.
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ (12/5/22)? Did Cris Pannullo win 21st straight game?
New Jersey native Cris Pannullo won again Monday on “Jeopardy!,” securing another $37,421 and bringing his total to $748,286 during a 21-game win streak. Pannullo, a former professional poker player and customer service operations manager from Ocean City, ranks fifth of all-time in “Jeopardy!” regular-season earnings and seventh if you include tournaments.
Takeaways from Devils’ ugly 3-2 win over Flyers | Line changes, sluggish start, new franchise record, more
The Devils played two of their worst periods of hockey on Saturday. In the opening 40 minutes, the Flyers, despite sitting in the Metropolitan Division standings basement this season, out hustled and out shot the first-place Devils and almost gave them their fifth regular season loss of 2022-23.
NJ.com
NJ
231K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0