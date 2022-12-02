ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Caldwell, NJ

NJ.com

Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Non-Public A

Non-Public A is as tough of a group as it gets. Going into each season, the crown is any team’s for the taking and it’s all about stepping up in the postseason. We saw tremendous runs by CBA and St. Augustine in the playoffs last year, but it was Seton Hall Prep reeling in the trophy for 2021-22 season.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Seven Oak Knoll seniors sign letters of intent to continue field hockey in college

SUMMIT, NJ — Seven members of the Class of 2023 from Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child committed to field hockey competition at the collegiate level by signing national letters of intent, or, in the case of Ivy League institutions, committed to the admissions process, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, National Signing Day.
NJ.com

How Rutgers football transfers fared elsewhere in 2022: Cole Snyder, Raiqwon O’Neal, Alijah Clark, more

Rutgers and the rest of the college football world watched over 600 players enter the transfer portal after the floodgates opened on Monday, a wild first day in what is shaping up to be a chaotic 45-day window of player movement. This is the new normal in major college football, which has gotten increasingly crazier since the portal was introduced in 2018.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Top N.J. OL Nick Oliveira flips home to Rutgers, won’t visit other schools

The Scarlet Knights just pulled off a big coup. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira committed to Rutgers on Monday night. The 6-5, 285-pound senior was visited at his home by offensive line coach Augie Hoffmann, who sealed the deal. Hoffman visited Oliveira right after new Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who once coordinated recruiting at Rutgers, had left.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Nike cuts ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving

One month after suspending its relationship with Nets star Kyrie Irving, Nike has officially cut ties with the New Jersey native, according to a report from The Athletic. The development comes after Irving on Oct. 27 Tweeted a link to a film with antisemitic tropes and then was suspended by the Nets for eight games before making his return last month.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

What they’re saying nationally about Rutgers’ dominant win over No. 10 Indiana

Rutgers earned its first big win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, and the college basketball world took notice. The Scarlet Knights (6-2) were a popular subject on social media after crushing No. 10 Indiana (8-1 at Jersey Mike’s Arena in a 63-49 win that marked their sixth consecutive victory over the Hoosiers. Veteran point guard Paul Mulcahy returned from injury, freshman guard Derek Simpson had a breakout game and the packed-out stands in Piscataway had plenty of reason to celebrate throughout the evening.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NJ.com

N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum

Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
PATERSON, NJ
beckersdental.com

Dental365 acquires 2 New Jersey practices

Dental365 has added two New Jersey practices to its network. The practices are Amboy Dental Arts in South Amboy and Twenty-First Century Dental in Tinton Falls, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the DSO shared with Becker's. Amboy Dental Arts is led by Peter DeSciscio, DMD, and Twenty-First...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NBC New York

NYC Is The Worst Major City in US For College Students

New York City was recently ranked atop the list of world's most expensive cities — so imagine trying to navigate it as a college student on a tight budget. Because of that very high cost of living, NYC was rated as the worst big college city in America, according to WalletHub. Out of the 66 major cities across the country that were part of the study, the five boroughs ranked dead last when it comes to being student-friendly, finishing behind cities like Detroit, Memphis and Corpus Christi, Texas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
