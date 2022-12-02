Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
This New York billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Pair Wanted for Beating, Shooting Straphanger with Gel Gun in QueensBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Girls Basketball preview, 2022-23: Players to watch in the Union County Conference
The 2022-23 girls basketball season will officially tip off on Dec. 15, and there will be countless players to follow from one end of the state to the other. NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players in each conference as Opening Night nears.
Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Non-Public A
Non-Public A is as tough of a group as it gets. Going into each season, the crown is any team’s for the taking and it’s all about stepping up in the postseason. We saw tremendous runs by CBA and St. Augustine in the playoffs last year, but it was Seton Hall Prep reeling in the trophy for 2021-22 season.
Group 5 Final Stars of the Game: No. 10 Passaic Tech vs. No. 3 Toms River North
Star junior quarterback Micah Ford was in and out of the Toms River North lineup in the second half due to cramping, but several eager teammates stepped up to compete the job he had started so splendidly. Ford passed for three touchdowns in the first half to stake the third-ranked...
unionnewsdaily.com
Seven Oak Knoll seniors sign letters of intent to continue field hockey in college
SUMMIT, NJ — Seven members of the Class of 2023 from Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child committed to field hockey competition at the collegiate level by signing national letters of intent, or, in the case of Ivy League institutions, committed to the admissions process, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, National Signing Day.
Devils hope to squash 1st period woes against Blackhawks: ‘Just do it!’
The Devils have undoubtedly been one of the league’s most dominant teams to start the 2022-23 season. Their 41 points is tied for the most in the NHL and they are outpacing teams that blew them out last season. But as positive as things stand, New Jersey’s slow first period starts are quickly becoming an issue.
How Rutgers football transfers fared elsewhere in 2022: Cole Snyder, Raiqwon O’Neal, Alijah Clark, more
Rutgers and the rest of the college football world watched over 600 players enter the transfer portal after the floodgates opened on Monday, a wild first day in what is shaping up to be a chaotic 45-day window of player movement. This is the new normal in major college football, which has gotten increasingly crazier since the portal was introduced in 2018.
Top N.J. OL Nick Oliveira flips home to Rutgers, won’t visit other schools
The Scarlet Knights just pulled off a big coup. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira committed to Rutgers on Monday night. The 6-5, 285-pound senior was visited at his home by offensive line coach Augie Hoffmann, who sealed the deal. Hoffman visited Oliveira right after new Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who once coordinated recruiting at Rutgers, had left.
Nike cuts ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving
One month after suspending its relationship with Nets star Kyrie Irving, Nike has officially cut ties with the New Jersey native, according to a report from The Athletic. The development comes after Irving on Oct. 27 Tweeted a link to a film with antisemitic tropes and then was suspended by the Nets for eight games before making his return last month.
New Jersey native has won 20 consecutive games on 'Jeopardy!'
This week we'll see if a New Jersey man can keep his win streak alive on "Jeopardy!"
What they’re saying nationally about Rutgers’ dominant win over No. 10 Indiana
Rutgers earned its first big win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, and the college basketball world took notice. The Scarlet Knights (6-2) were a popular subject on social media after crushing No. 10 Indiana (8-1 at Jersey Mike’s Arena in a 63-49 win that marked their sixth consecutive victory over the Hoosiers. Veteran point guard Paul Mulcahy returned from injury, freshman guard Derek Simpson had a breakout game and the packed-out stands in Piscataway had plenty of reason to celebrate throughout the evening.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum
Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
N.J. district with $7,500 signing bonuses has hired 115 teachers in 11 weeks
The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
Finally! Here’s When NJ’s 1st ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ is Opening!
Yum! Many New Jerseyans have been waiting a while for this one!. If you're hungry for hot, spicy chicken sandwiches that you normally see on food television, usually in Los Angeles or Texas, this popular hot chicken chain is finally about to open their first New Jersey location. Dave's Hot...
Body recovered from underneath waterfall in North Jersey river, police say
A body was recovered from a river in North Jersey Friday morning, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said. Officers responded to a report of the body underneath the waterfall of the Third River along Kingsland Street, Petracco said. The body was recovered and identified as a 57-year-old male from Belleville, police said.
News 12
Jersey Proud: Giant 'Elf on the Shelf' popping across Garden State communities
A supersized "Elf on the Shelf" is popping up across some communities in New Jersey. As of Thursday, a giant 12-foot elf was sitting on the roof of a building in downtown Red Bank. Over the last few years, Saxum Real Estate has been playing "Elf on the Shelf" at...
beckersdental.com
Dental365 acquires 2 New Jersey practices
Dental365 has added two New Jersey practices to its network. The practices are Amboy Dental Arts in South Amboy and Twenty-First Century Dental in Tinton Falls, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the DSO shared with Becker's. Amboy Dental Arts is led by Peter DeSciscio, DMD, and Twenty-First...
Mets’ lightning strike for Justin Verlander should wake up Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner | Klapisch
It’s a flip of the coin as to who had the better day on Monday: Brazil’s World Cup team or Mets owner Steve Cohen. One put on a clinic against South Korea, the other taught the baseball community a lesson in getting things done. Nowhere on this list...
NBC New York
NYC Is The Worst Major City in US For College Students
New York City was recently ranked atop the list of world's most expensive cities — so imagine trying to navigate it as a college student on a tight budget. Because of that very high cost of living, NYC was rated as the worst big college city in America, according to WalletHub. Out of the 66 major cities across the country that were part of the study, the five boroughs ranked dead last when it comes to being student-friendly, finishing behind cities like Detroit, Memphis and Corpus Christi, Texas.
