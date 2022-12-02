ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Syracuse.com

Sweet dreams! Bills’ Von Miller falls asleep on live stream, wakes up to Buffalo as No. 1 seed in AFC (Watch)

Star pass rusher Von Miller took a quick snooze in front of a large audience on Sunday and woke up with the Buffalo Bills as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Buffalo did not play on Sunday after defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football. There were plenty of games to monitor on Sunday if you were a Bills fan or player for that matter, but Miller opted to get onto his Twitch account. During his session, Miller gave away a signed jersey and cards, FaceTimed with Odell Beckham Jr. and took calls while playing video games. At one point, Miller got a bit too comfortable in his gaming chair and nodded off.
BUFFALO, NY
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Became Even More Confusing on Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings weren’t “supposed to” blow out the New York Jets in Week 13, so let’s get that factoid out of the way. The Jets were 7-4 heading into the tryst. However, when a team hops, skips, and jumps to a 20-3 lead, there’s a reasonable expectation of stepping on the opponent’s throat. The Vikings emphatically did not land the killshot but survived via 4th Quarter thriller, 27-22, climbing to 10-2 for the first time since 2017.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Ron Rivera Announces His Decision On Carson Wentz

It's not sounding like Ron Rivera is ready to turn over the keys to Carson Wentz anytime soon. Following the Commanders' 20-20 tie with New York in Week 13, Rivera was asked if the thought of inserting Wentz back into the lineup after the bye week. "Not necessarily," the Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Boston

Peter King has "antennae up" regarding Kraft, Belichick next year

BOSTON -- National football reporter Peter King doesn't anticipate any changes to the Patriots' coaching staff this season. Bill Belichick said as much on Monday morning.But when it comes to next year, King seems to believe that some significant changes will need to be made in New England.In his Football Morning In America column, King wrote about how badly the Patriots were outclassed by the Bills this week, noting that "the talent gap between the depth of the Brandon Beane Bills and the Bill Belichick Patriots is big."King listed Patriots offensive play-caller Matt Patricia as the "goat of the week"...
MINNESOTA STATE
MassLive.com

Patriots sign popular cornerback to practice squad

The Patriots made an addition to their practice squad on Monday by signing defensive back Quandre Mosely. An undrafted rookie free agent out of Kentucky, Mosley has been popular this season. He spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Mosley’s offseason started in...
KENTUCKY STATE
NESN

How Colts Reacted After Cowboys’ Fourth-Quarter Surge

The Indianapolis Colts hung with the Dallas Cowboys for three full quarters Sunday night. Then it all fell apart, and did so in a hurry at AT&T Stadium. “I really couldn’t even explain what happened,” Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell told reporters after the Cowboys scored 33 fourth-quarter points en route to a 54-19 victory, per The Athletic. “One second, it was 21-19. The next, it was 50-whatever-19. It was a blur. It was a blur.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New York Post

Jets vs. Vikings prediction: New York primed for upset win behind new QB

The latest chapter of the Mike White era got off to a rousing start last week, when the backup passer went off for 315 yards and three touchdowns in the Jets’ blowout win over the Bears. Next up? The enigmatic Vikings, who have gotten off to a 9-2 start despite plainly average metrics to this point. Oddsmakers clearly don’t see much of a gap between these two teams, pricing New York as a mere 3-point underdog ahead of this NFL Week 13 clash. Here’s how we’re betting Sunday’s contest, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Check out more of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. visits Bills

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has taken his second free agent visit of the week. The NFL’s daily wire on Saturday shows that Beckham has visited with the Bills. Beckham kicked off his free agent tour by meeting with the Giants late in the week and he is slated to move on to a visit with the Cowboys on Monday.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy