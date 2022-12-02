Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
The Lions Finally Get to See Their Gift from the Vikings in Action
During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings traded the No. 12 overall pick as well as No. 46 to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Nos. 32, 34, and 66. With that 12th overall pick, the Lions proceeded to take Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams. And now, after...
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Sweet dreams! Bills’ Von Miller falls asleep on live stream, wakes up to Buffalo as No. 1 seed in AFC (Watch)
Star pass rusher Von Miller took a quick snooze in front of a large audience on Sunday and woke up with the Buffalo Bills as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Buffalo did not play on Sunday after defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football. There were plenty of games to monitor on Sunday if you were a Bills fan or player for that matter, but Miller opted to get onto his Twitch account. During his session, Miller gave away a signed jersey and cards, FaceTimed with Odell Beckham Jr. and took calls while playing video games. At one point, Miller got a bit too comfortable in his gaming chair and nodded off.
What’s being said nationally after Lions stay alive with win over Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) kept their slim postseason dreams alive for another week, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 in a dominating Week 13 showing from Ford Field. This victory also keeps the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) from celebrating the NFC North crown for another week, too. The Vikings would...
Vikings Became Even More Confusing on Sunday
The Minnesota Vikings weren’t “supposed to” blow out the New York Jets in Week 13, so let’s get that factoid out of the way. The Jets were 7-4 heading into the tryst. However, when a team hops, skips, and jumps to a 20-3 lead, there’s a reasonable expectation of stepping on the opponent’s throat. The Vikings emphatically did not land the killshot but survived via 4th Quarter thriller, 27-22, climbing to 10-2 for the first time since 2017.
OBJ Visiting Buffalo: 1 Big Problem Before Bills 'Put A Ring On It'
Are the Buffalo Bills and the other suitors for the services of Odell Beckham Jr. so excited to get to the honeymoon that they aren't thinking clearly about the marriage?
Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills: Odell Beckham Jr. Prefers Which Menu?
Famed area chef Darian Bryan is doing his best to woo OBJ to the Bills with a mouth-watering four-course "Welcome to Buffalo'' meal.
Ron Rivera Announces His Decision On Carson Wentz
It's not sounding like Ron Rivera is ready to turn over the keys to Carson Wentz anytime soon. Following the Commanders' 20-20 tie with New York in Week 13, Rivera was asked if the thought of inserting Wentz back into the lineup after the bye week. "Not necessarily," the Washington...
NFL Network: Bills even have better food fan base than Patriots
Well, if we’re basing things off Thursday, that answer is one in the same–But NFL Network picked wings anyway. Prior to the Bills’ 24-10 win over the Patriots, “Good Morning Football” had a roundtable discussion previewing the game. Taking the focus off of football, food took centerstage for a moment.
Peter King has "antennae up" regarding Kraft, Belichick next year
BOSTON -- National football reporter Peter King doesn't anticipate any changes to the Patriots' coaching staff this season. Bill Belichick said as much on Monday morning.But when it comes to next year, King seems to believe that some significant changes will need to be made in New England.In his Football Morning In America column, King wrote about how badly the Patriots were outclassed by the Bills this week, noting that "the talent gap between the depth of the Brandon Beane Bills and the Bill Belichick Patriots is big."King listed Patriots offensive play-caller Matt Patricia as the "goat of the week"...
Patriots sign popular cornerback to practice squad
The Patriots made an addition to their practice squad on Monday by signing defensive back Quandre Mosely. An undrafted rookie free agent out of Kentucky, Mosley has been popular this season. He spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Mosley’s offseason started in...
How Colts Reacted After Cowboys’ Fourth-Quarter Surge
The Indianapolis Colts hung with the Dallas Cowboys for three full quarters Sunday night. Then it all fell apart, and did so in a hurry at AT&T Stadium. “I really couldn’t even explain what happened,” Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell told reporters after the Cowboys scored 33 fourth-quarter points en route to a 54-19 victory, per The Athletic. “One second, it was 21-19. The next, it was 50-whatever-19. It was a blur. It was a blur.”
Jets vs. Vikings prediction: New York primed for upset win behind new QB
The latest chapter of the Mike White era got off to a rousing start last week, when the backup passer went off for 315 yards and three touchdowns in the Jets’ blowout win over the Bears. Next up? The enigmatic Vikings, who have gotten off to a 9-2 start despite plainly average metrics to this point. Oddsmakers clearly don’t see much of a gap between these two teams, pricing New York as a mere 3-point underdog ahead of this NFL Week 13 clash. Here’s how we’re betting Sunday’s contest, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Check out more of the...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. visits Bills
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has taken his second free agent visit of the week. The NFL’s daily wire on Saturday shows that Beckham has visited with the Bills. Beckham kicked off his free agent tour by meeting with the Giants late in the week and he is slated to move on to a visit with the Cowboys on Monday.
CBS Sports
NFL 2022 playoff picture, standings: Bills back on top of AFC, Giants-Commanders tie shakes up NFC
The NFL playoff picture went off the rails in Week 13, thanks to a few significant results in both conferences. In a battle between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, both teams tied after five quarters of play -- leaving the door open for the Seattle Seahawks to have a leg up on the race.
Comments / 0