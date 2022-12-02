Read full article on original website
Boys Ice Hockey: Players to Watch for the 2022-23 season
Our preseason coverage rolls along as we get closer to the start of the 2022-23 season. Yesterday, we looked at teams to watch in all four groups. Now, let’s dive a little deeper. Here are the players you won’t want to miss in each conference for the 2022-23 hockey...
Boys Ice Hockey: Greater Middlesex Conference Players to Watch, 2022-23
Greater Middlesex Conference Players to Watch, 2022-23 Ryan Lukko, Woodbridge-Colonia-Iselin Kennedy, Jr. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Colonial Valley Conference Girls Soccer Coaches’ All-Star Selections, 2022
The teams below were selected by coaches from the conference, not NJ.com. These teams are independent from NJ.com’s All-State and All-Group teams. Again, these teams are selected by coaches from the conference. 1ST TEAM. F-Adriana Ryder, Steinert, Sr. F-Bella Conti, Allentown, Jr. F-Charlotte Garcia, Hightstown, Jr. MF-Kara Keating, Robbinsville,...
Girls Bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. If a girl bowls on a co-ed team, they will not be listed here. Come back every day for updates.
HS Football: Final 2022 stat leaders for all five New Jersey conferences
Some might call it an advantage. But we’d rather refer to it as a hard-earned opportunity. Players from 10 teams last week got a chance to enhance their season statistics in a game that had never been offered before in New Jersey - the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics public school football state finals at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
Final Shore Conference statistical leaders, 2022: It was the year of the quarterback
We’re at the end of the road in N.J. high school football. It was a historic season – the first with true public school state champions – which were crowned last weekend at SHI Stadium on the campus of Rutgers University. As we close the book on the 2022 campaign, the stat books across the state also close.
Girls Basketball preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in all 15 conferences
The start to the 2022-23 girls basketball is right around the corner, and teams from around the state will be returning to the hardwood. NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top teams in each conference as Opening Night nears and our season preview moves forward. Below are teams to watch...
Who are top boys basketball senior assists leaders back for another run in 2022-23?
The 2022-23 season starts next week and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players back in the state all the way up until the opening tip of the year. That starts today with a look at the top returning senior assists leaders in New Jersey.
