Boys Ice Hockey: Players to Watch for the 2022-23 season

Our preseason coverage rolls along as we get closer to the start of the 2022-23 season. Yesterday, we looked at teams to watch in all four groups. Now, let’s dive a little deeper. Here are the players you won’t want to miss in each conference for the 2022-23 hockey...
Colonial Valley Conference Girls Soccer Coaches’ All-Star Selections, 2022

The teams below were selected by coaches from the conference, not NJ.com. These teams are independent from NJ.com’s All-State and All-Group teams. Again, these teams are selected by coaches from the conference. 1ST TEAM. F-Adriana Ryder, Steinert, Sr. F-Bella Conti, Allentown, Jr. F-Charlotte Garcia, Hightstown, Jr. MF-Kara Keating, Robbinsville,...
Girls Bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. If a girl bowls on a co-ed team, they will not be listed here. Come back every day for updates.
