wrestletalk.com
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
itrwrestling.com
Drew McIntyre’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Revealed
While Drew McIntyre was absent from the December 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced on that show that he would be teaming with Sheamus on December 12th to take on The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Drew McIntyre took to social...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Women’s Star Slaps Braun Strowman (Video)
Last night’s (December 2) episode of SmackDown saw the finals of the SmackDown World Cup. The final saw Ricochet defeat Santos Escobar in an incredible main event to win the tournament and a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. That was not the last match of the night however,...
411mania.com
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
Becky Lynch is most certainly one of the biggest names in all of WWE, and her star power speaks for itself. Lynch competes at the highest level and has seen great success in the company. Lynch is also known for her promos, and she cut a very emotional one after this week’s RAW went off the air.
wrestlinginc.com
The Iron Sheik And Bruno Sammartino Once Brawled With Six Men
Are you ready for some football? Bruno Sammartino was back in his later days with WWE. The Italian Superman once battled an orangutan in his pre-wrestling days, but in his post-wrestling days, the rumor was that he fought off six football players with another legend of the squared circle. In an interview conducted over 10 years ago, the late Hall Of Famer clarified that he actually fought one football player and five of his compadres.
bodyslam.net
Sasha Banks Wraps Shooting Her First Motion Picture
Sasha Banks was a main event star in WWE and one of the marquee attractions of the company. However, Banks, alongside Naomi, famously walked out of Monday Night RAW back in May 2022. After maintaining a low-profile for a few months, Sasha became more active on social media. The Blue...
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Returns On WWE Raw
The United States Championship picture has been heating up over the last few weeks, and on Monday night Austin Theory defended his belt against Mustafa Ali. Ali has had his sights set on the US Title, but his opportunity got derailed when former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler interfered in the match and attacked Austin Theory causing a disqualification.
wrestlinginc.com
Mia Yim Labels Select WWE Superstars The 'Comeback Crew'
From the moment that Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was named WWE's Chief Content Officer, he has wasted no time bringing back many familiar faces to the company. He has added plenty of talent to the men's division from Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano to former Universal Champions Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. However, "The Game" has always been a big advocate for women's wrestling, and that has also been clear by who he has re-signed.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Announcer Confirms Release Following Bizarre Live Event Incident
An announcer for one of WWE’s international programs has been released following a strange event that took place at a WWE live event in Mexico City on October 30th, 2022. Quetzalli Bulnes was the host of WWE Ahora, a Spanish-language program that aired internationally. Unscripted moment at live event...
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
wrestlinginc.com
Naomi Hangs With AEW Star At NBA Game
For over 200 days, Naomi, along with Sasha Banks, has not been seen in WWE following her and Banks decision to walk out of "WWE Raw" this past May. In walking out, they placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. Following their actions, both women were suspended and have not returned since. Despite their not being on TV, neither Banks nor Naomi have been afraid to make public appearances, as both women were at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Ominous Day WWE Told Roster About Chris Benoit's Death
Real-life tragedy struck WWE in June 2007 when it was discovered that Chris Benoit had murdered his wife Nancy and son Daniel before taking his own life. Initially, WWE officials apparently were only aware that Benoit and his family were dead. This led to plans for the angle on "Raw" that followed up on Vince McMahon's limousine explosion being scrapped. Things changed very suddenly, according to Matt Hardy, who recalled that everything already being in place for McMahon's "funeral" made the day even creepier.
wrestlinginc.com
Fuego Del Sol Still Gets Emotional Thinking About This AEW Moment
Masked wrestler Fuego del Sol built himself up during AEW's stretch at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a great deal of groundswell support from fans. His hard work eventually paid off when del Sol was offered a surprise contract following a match with Miro on the first episode of "AEW Rampage" in August of 2021. During a recent interview with "The AJ Awesome Show," del Sol shared the impact that moment had on him and how it still affects him to this day.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Trademark Hints At Pro Wrestling Return
It's a day that ends in the letter "y," which means the wheels on the "what on earth is Sasha Banks doing?" bus are continuing to go round and round. Between new movie roles, training with Juventud Guerrera, appearances at Boston Celtics games, and the usual round of wild internet speculation, Banks has been plenty busy, as wrestling fans continue to wonder what her next move in wrestling will be since she and Naomi walked out of WWE in May. Banks' latest trademark filing may provide another clue.
wrestlinginc.com
Looking Back At All The Roles Omos Has Played In WWE
WWE star Omos, whose real name is Tolulope Jordan Omogbehin, has only been wrestling since 2019 but has already experienced several character shifts during his time with WWE. One could imagine this would be difficult with a 7-foot-3-inch, 403-pound giant, as his features and stature in the ring would be tough to forget once seared in the minds of fans.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wishes WWE Survivor Series Bloodline Angle Would Have Gone Down On SmackDown
Sami Zayn has turned everything he has been given into gold for well over 8 years now. Zayn’s incredible ability to make everything work has won him over with WWE higher-ups as well as fans. Be that as it may, Zayn also wished a particular segment with The Bloodline took place on WWE Smackdown.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Responds To Criticism There's 'Too Much ROH' On AEW TV
Tony Khan is pushing back on some criticism he's seen surrounding AEW's weekly booking. On the latest episode of the "Battleground Podcast," the AEW owner opened up about chatter he said he's seen online about there being "too much" ROH featured on AEW television. "One thing I've tried to do...
