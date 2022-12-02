“You may have thought that these were special effects,” Norway’s prime minister tells her nation in a televised address late in Netflix’s import action movie Troll, referring to news footage of a gigantic troll lumbering across the country. “But this is not a fairy tale,” she says. “This is real.” There’s a flash of meta humor in that line, because the monster, with its busy beard, bulbous nose, and glowering expression, really does look like a cartoony but well-designed special effect. There just isn’t a particularly realistic way to depict a 50-meter humanoid creature made of “earth and stone,” leaving Godzilla-style destruction in its wake. Still, Troll (not to be confused with the 1986 American horror movie of the same name, or its unrelated, notoriously all-time terrible sequel) is more of a sincere monster movie than a tongue-in-cheek exercise.

