Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
Related
Hunterdon Central ice hockey preview, 2022-23: Veteran group targets championship success
Compared to a year ago, Hunterdon Central’s boys’ ice hockey team faces vastly different expectations. Last year, Hunterdon Central had several question marks surrounding its roster, which was filled with unproven and inexperienced players. However, several players stepped up last season en route to a 9-6-3 finish in 2022, as Hunterdon Central was a top contender in the Skyland Conference.
Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Group A
The Cougars have held the Group A trophy in five of the last seven seasons. Winners of 43 consecutive dual meets, Cherry Hill East has built a dynasty as a perennial powerhouse in this state and is not showing any sign of slowing down. This team returns a few All-State swimmers and will look to defend the title against a punishing group. Ryan Cortes and JD Moyer highlight an experienced and always-talented roster to make Cherry Hill East the favorite ahead of Opening Day on December 8. Westfield was close to taking the title last year and will offer the Cougars another potential great meet at the end of the winter.
Girls Basketball preview, 2022-23: Players to watch in the Union County Conference
The 2022-23 girls basketball season will officially tip off on Dec. 15, and there will be countless players to follow from one end of the state to the other. NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players in each conference as Opening Night nears.
No. 13 Millville had to lean heavily on defense, which answered call in Group 4 final
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
Devils hope to squash 1st period woes against Blackhawks: ‘Just do it!’
The Devils have undoubtedly been one of the league’s most dominant teams to start the 2022-23 season. Their 41 points is tied for the most in the NHL and they are outpacing teams that blew them out last season. But as positive as things stand, New Jersey’s slow first period starts are quickly becoming an issue.
How Rutgers football transfers fared elsewhere in 2022: Cole Snyder, Raiqwon O’Neal, Alijah Clark, more
Rutgers and the rest of the college football world watched over 600 players enter the transfer portal after the floodgates opened on Monday, a wild first day in what is shaping up to be a chaotic 45-day window of player movement. This is the new normal in major college football, which has gotten increasingly crazier since the portal was introduced in 2018.
Top N.J. OL Nick Oliveira flips home to Rutgers, won’t visit other schools
The Scarlet Knights just pulled off a big coup. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira committed to Rutgers on Monday night. The 6-5, 285-pound senior was visited at his home by offensive line coach Augie Hoffmann, who sealed the deal. Hoffman visited Oliveira right after new Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who once coordinated recruiting at Rutgers, had left.
NFL rumors: Another Eagles defensive player is headed to injured reserve (Update)
Update: The Eagles have placed Robert Quinn on injured reserve and actived defensive end Janarius Robinson off injured reserve. The Eagles injured reserve list is beginning to pile up, especially on the defensive side of the ball. After some news that came out Tuesday afternoon, it appears that another defensive player will reportedly be added very soon, one who was a midseason addition to the team.
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni worked 1 difficult season together in Kansas City
It was a season to forget if ever there was one and yet Giants coach Brian Daboll and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, two of the leading candidates for the NFL coach of the year award, remember it well as their teams prepare to play each other Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is Cowboys’ Dak Prescott without the PR, FOX talking head says
There are definitely a lot of people on the Jalen Hurts train. One of those fans is FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd. He said on his show, The Herd, on Monday: “Jalen Hurts is Dak [Prescott] without the PR machine behind him ... Day One Dak was a star. Day One we doubted Jalen Hurts.”
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Nike cuts ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving
One month after suspending its relationship with Nets star Kyrie Irving, Nike has officially cut ties with the New Jersey native, according to a report from The Athletic. The development comes after Irving on Oct. 27 Tweeted a link to a film with antisemitic tropes and then was suspended by the Nets for eight games before making his return last month.
Body recovered from underneath waterfall in North Jersey river, police say
A body was recovered from a river in North Jersey Friday morning, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said. Officers responded to a report of the body underneath the waterfall of the Third River along Kingsland Street, Petracco said. The body was recovered and identified as a 57-year-old male from Belleville, police said.
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.
If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
Driver was under influence of marijuana in crash that killed N.J. basketball coach, cops say
Authorities have arrested a Cherry Hill man on vehicular homicide charges following a crash that killed his passenger, a Camden County basketball coach. Jamal N. Reed, 21, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the June 4 crash in Glassboro, according to police. Reed was driving...
Mets’ lightning strike for Justin Verlander should wake up Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner | Klapisch
It’s a flip of the coin as to who had the better day on Monday: Brazil’s World Cup team or Mets owner Steve Cohen. One put on a clinic against South Korea, the other taught the baseball community a lesson in getting things done. Nowhere on this list...
Our community is hurting. Police brutality complaints aired at meeting with U.S. attorney. | Opinion
Thanksgiving was terrible for twin sisters Myrlene Laurince-Hillaire and Myriam Laurince. “Bernard is the one who always cooks, who made the turkey you know. We missed that,” Myrlene said. “She took that away from us.”. Myrlene is the mother of 22-year-old Bernard Placide who was killed by Englewood...
West New York woman in critical condition after being struck crossing North Bergen street
A West New York woman is in critical condition and another person was also hospitalized when they were struck by an SUV while trying to cross a side street off Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen Monday night, authorities said. North Bergen police responded to the four-lane state roadway at the...
Aaron Judge price tag approaching 10 years, $400 million: Will Yankees or Giants blink?
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes exploded Tuesday at the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. with the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants squaring off for the 30-year-old slugger. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Giants are in with...
NJ.com
NJ
231K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0