ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Hunterdon Central ice hockey preview, 2022-23: Veteran group targets championship success

Compared to a year ago, Hunterdon Central’s boys’ ice hockey team faces vastly different expectations. Last year, Hunterdon Central had several question marks surrounding its roster, which was filled with unproven and inexperienced players. However, several players stepped up last season en route to a 9-6-3 finish in 2022, as Hunterdon Central was a top contender in the Skyland Conference.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Group A

The Cougars have held the Group A trophy in five of the last seven seasons. Winners of 43 consecutive dual meets, Cherry Hill East has built a dynasty as a perennial powerhouse in this state and is not showing any sign of slowing down. This team returns a few All-State swimmers and will look to defend the title against a punishing group. Ryan Cortes and JD Moyer highlight an experienced and always-talented roster to make Cherry Hill East the favorite ahead of Opening Day on December 8. Westfield was close to taking the title last year and will offer the Cougars another potential great meet at the end of the winter.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

How Rutgers football transfers fared elsewhere in 2022: Cole Snyder, Raiqwon O’Neal, Alijah Clark, more

Rutgers and the rest of the college football world watched over 600 players enter the transfer portal after the floodgates opened on Monday, a wild first day in what is shaping up to be a chaotic 45-day window of player movement. This is the new normal in major college football, which has gotten increasingly crazier since the portal was introduced in 2018.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Top N.J. OL Nick Oliveira flips home to Rutgers, won’t visit other schools

The Scarlet Knights just pulled off a big coup. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira committed to Rutgers on Monday night. The 6-5, 285-pound senior was visited at his home by offensive line coach Augie Hoffmann, who sealed the deal. Hoffman visited Oliveira right after new Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who once coordinated recruiting at Rutgers, had left.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Another Eagles defensive player is headed to injured reserve (Update)

Update: The Eagles have placed Robert Quinn on injured reserve and actived defensive end Janarius Robinson off injured reserve. The Eagles injured reserve list is beginning to pile up, especially on the defensive side of the ball. After some news that came out Tuesday afternoon, it appears that another defensive player will reportedly be added very soon, one who was a midseason addition to the team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Nike cuts ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving

One month after suspending its relationship with Nets star Kyrie Irving, Nike has officially cut ties with the New Jersey native, according to a report from The Athletic. The development comes after Irving on Oct. 27 Tweeted a link to a film with antisemitic tropes and then was suspended by the Nets for eight games before making his return last month.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.

If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
231K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy