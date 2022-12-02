The West Virginia Mountaineers will host the Navy Midshipmen Wednesday night with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and broadcasting on ESPNU. Forward James Okonkwo met with the media for the first time as a Mountaineer and discussed his enrollment at WVU, his development while in Morgantown, his tennis background and more.

