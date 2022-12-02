Read full article on original website
Shooting outside a party in Kuna leads to arrest
KUNA, Idaho — On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 1:10 a.m. Kuna Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Linder/Deer Flat roads area. They ended up arresting Nampa resident Victor Muro after a pursuit when he lost control of his car and crashed it close to the Ten Mile and Hubbard Road intersection.
Firefighter injured in wreck near Idaho-Utah border
LEWISTON, Utah — A multi-vehicle collision resulted in injuries and traffic delays near the Idaho-Utah border on Monday. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the crash occurred a little before 9 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 91 and State Route 61. A northbound Toyota Corolla turning left at the intersection was struck by a southbound Chevy Suburban, Roden said. A second Toyota Corolla, also...
Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The killings of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. ...
Man honored for bravery after saving Minnesota couple from burning car
(Breckenridge, MN) -- A man is being honored after he saved an elderly Minnesota couple from a burning vehicle. The Breckenridge city council recognized Jared Hoechst for bravery and heroism Monday. Hoechst was on his way to Fargo November 20th when he came across the crash off I-29 and Highway...
Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Nampa's '$2 million baby' is thriving after lifesaving infusion
NAMPA, Idaho — In August of 2021, we brought you the story of Ryder Comer. Weeks after his birth, the Nampa baby was diagnosed with SMA Type 1, or spinal muscular atrophy. It's a rare progressive disease that impacts the muscles. Babies with this type of SMA lose muscle...
City of Boise could pay half a million for police captain investigation
BOISE, Idaho — Boise could pay $500,000 for an investigation into a former police chief to discover if racism affected any practices within the Boise Police Department and the city. According to a contract in the Boise City Council agenda, the firm Boise Mayor McLean chose to investigate the...
North Dakota K-12 Critical Race Theory ban taking effect
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's ban on teaching critical race theory in the state's Kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms is set to take effect when the new year begins. Rules related to the ban were reviewed by a legislative committee Monday. There were no objections and the rules are now...
BEWARE: Christians Infiltrate Idaho State Capitol
Judging by all the decorations in the place, they arrived a long time ago. Just not the kind mainstream media like. The wretches in Idaho’s newsrooms prefer mainline denominations that ignore whole swaths of the Bible in order to sanction the latest sexual fads. What really annoys the so-called journalists are the people that actually follow the book.
North Dakota Game and Fish Department shares info on late season hunting
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding hunters there are many late hunting season opportunities still available. Archery deer, fall turkey, grouse, pheasant and partridge season continues through New Year's Day. Although statewide duck season has closed duck hunting in the high plains unit reopens December 10th through January 1st. Canada geese season ends December 17th in the eastern zone, December 22nd in the western zone and December 30th in the Missouri River zone. A video published by the ND Game and Fish Dept talking about the late hunting seasons can be found by clicking here.
North Dakota Capitol ADA upgrades complete
(Bismarck, ND) -- Accessibility upgrades at the North Dakota Capitol building in Bismarck are mostly complete. The 2021 Legislature approved 775-thousand dollars from the state building fund for the project. The upgrades are in line with 2010 standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. A 2020 study found multiple ADA...
Michael Vaughan Update Sheds Light on Suspects, Boy's Remains Still Unfound
Police have appealed to two individuals regarding the disappearance of Michael Vaughan as the "talking window" is "closing."
Malheur County Sheriff Wolfe issues statement on his involvement with BM 114 lawsuit
EASTERN OREGON– Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe has made a statement regarding his involvement in a lawsuit against Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114. Ballot Measure 114 was passed into law on November 8, 2022, and bans the...
North Dakota University System, NDSU, UND partnering in Regional Technology and Innovation Alliance
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota University System, NDSU, and UND are partnering with the Montana University System and 11 colleges and universities from a five-state region to create a regional technology and innovation alliance. The Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance will leverage existing research, education, and training programs...
Moscow Murders Fuel Online Sleuths and Speculation
BOISE, Idaho — The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has...
Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades
Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations?
$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s
Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
South Dakota man accused of threatening to kill Governor Kristi Noem, Judge
(Charles Mix County, SD) -- A South Dakota man is accused of threatening to kill Governor Kristi Noem and a judge. Court documents show 28-year-old Jason Shields was indicted November 17th for threatening a constitutional officer and threatening a judicial officer. Authorities say the indictment is in connection with threats...
