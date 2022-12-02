ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Shooting outside a party in Kuna leads to arrest

KUNA, Idaho — On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 1:10 a.m. Kuna Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Linder/Deer Flat roads area. They ended up arresting Nampa resident Victor Muro after a pursuit when he lost control of his car and crashed it close to the Ten Mile and Hubbard Road intersection.
KUNA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighter injured in wreck near Idaho-Utah border

LEWISTON, Utah — A multi-vehicle collision resulted in injuries and traffic delays near the Idaho-Utah border on Monday. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the crash occurred a little before 9 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 91 and State Route 61. A northbound Toyota Corolla turning left at the intersection was struck by a southbound Chevy Suburban, Roden said. A second Toyota Corolla, also...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The killings of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing

Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Uncovered

9 Compelling Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho

Idaho is rich with history, mountains, and vibrant cities making Idaho a fun place to live. Outdoor enthusiasts are moving to Idaho for the nearly endless outdoor activities to enjoy, such as hiking, biking, skiing and fishing. The cities also has a thriving arts scene, with galleries, theaters and music venues all over town. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants and bars to choose from, ensuring that everyone can find something they enjoy.
IDAHO STATE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota K-12 Critical Race Theory ban taking effect

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's ban on teaching critical race theory in the state's Kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms is set to take effect when the new year begins. Rules related to the ban were reviewed by a legislative committee Monday. There were no objections and the rules are now...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

BEWARE: Christians Infiltrate Idaho State Capitol

Judging by all the decorations in the place, they arrived a long time ago. Just not the kind mainstream media like. The wretches in Idaho’s newsrooms prefer mainline denominations that ignore whole swaths of the Bible in order to sanction the latest sexual fads. What really annoys the so-called journalists are the people that actually follow the book.
IDAHO STATE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Game and Fish Department shares info on late season hunting

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding hunters there are many late hunting season opportunities still available. Archery deer, fall turkey, grouse, pheasant and partridge season continues through New Year's Day. Although statewide duck season has closed duck hunting in the high plains unit reopens December 10th through January 1st. Canada geese season ends December 17th in the eastern zone, December 22nd in the western zone and December 30th in the Missouri River zone. A video published by the ND Game and Fish Dept talking about the late hunting seasons can be found by clicking here.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Capitol ADA upgrades complete

(Bismarck, ND) -- Accessibility upgrades at the North Dakota Capitol building in Bismarck are mostly complete. The 2021 Legislature approved 775-thousand dollars from the state building fund for the project. The upgrades are in line with 2010 standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. A 2020 study found multiple ADA...
BISMARCK, ND
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IDAHO STATE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota University System, NDSU, UND partnering in Regional Technology and Innovation Alliance

(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota University System, NDSU, and UND are partnering with the Montana University System and 11 colleges and universities from a five-state region to create a regional technology and innovation alliance. The Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance will leverage existing research, education, and training programs...
FARGO, ND
Big Country News

Moscow Murders Fuel Online Sleuths and Speculation

BOISE, Idaho — The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades

Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations?
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s

Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
BOISE, ID

