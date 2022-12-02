Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
In Appreciation of J.T. RealmutoIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Hunterdon Central ice hockey preview, 2022-23: Veteran group targets championship success
Compared to a year ago, Hunterdon Central’s boys’ ice hockey team faces vastly different expectations. Last year, Hunterdon Central had several question marks surrounding its roster, which was filled with unproven and inexperienced players. However, several players stepped up last season en route to a 9-6-3 finish in 2022, as Hunterdon Central was a top contender in the Skyland Conference.
Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Group A
The Cougars have held the Group A trophy in five of the last seven seasons. Winners of 43 consecutive dual meets, Cherry Hill East has built a dynasty as a perennial powerhouse in this state and is not showing any sign of slowing down. This team returns a few All-State swimmers and will look to defend the title against a punishing group. Ryan Cortes and JD Moyer highlight an experienced and always-talented roster to make Cherry Hill East the favorite ahead of Opening Day on December 8. Westfield was close to taking the title last year and will offer the Cougars another potential great meet at the end of the winter.
No. 13 Millville had to lean heavily on defense, which answered call in Group 4 final
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
How Rutgers football transfers fared elsewhere in 2022: Cole Snyder, Raiqwon O’Neal, Alijah Clark, more
Rutgers and the rest of the college football world watched over 600 players enter the transfer portal after the floodgates opened on Monday, a wild first day in what is shaping up to be a chaotic 45-day window of player movement. This is the new normal in major college football, which has gotten increasingly crazier since the portal was introduced in 2018.
Scouting the top prospects at the Philly vs. New York All-City Classic
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – The All-City Classic hosts several of the top events in and around the city of Philadelphia each year. On Saturday, they opened their high school schedule with their annual “Philly vs. New York High School Basketball Showcase,” a triple-header that pitted three of the top teams from both cities against each other.
Top N.J. OL Nick Oliveira flips home to Rutgers, won’t visit other schools
The Scarlet Knights just pulled off a big coup. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira committed to Rutgers on Monday night. The 6-5, 285-pound senior was visited at his home by offensive line coach Augie Hoffmann, who sealed the deal. Hoffman visited Oliveira right after new Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who once coordinated recruiting at Rutgers, had left.
NFL rumors: Another Eagles defensive player is headed to injured reserve (Update)
Update: The Eagles have placed Robert Quinn on injured reserve and actived defensive end Janarius Robinson off injured reserve. The Eagles injured reserve list is beginning to pile up, especially on the defensive side of the ball. After some news that came out Tuesday afternoon, it appears that another defensive player will reportedly be added very soon, one who was a midseason addition to the team.
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni worked 1 difficult season together in Kansas City
It was a season to forget if ever there was one and yet Giants coach Brian Daboll and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, two of the leading candidates for the NFL coach of the year award, remember it well as their teams prepare to play each other Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
6abc names Brian Taff as anchor of Action News at 6pm
"[Jim Gardner] will never be replaced on Action News at 6, but it's the professional honor of a lifetime to be asked to succeed him," Taff said.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
An Open Letter to Millville Native Mike Trout
If you're readying this you might be thinking, "Is this just another lame attempt by Joe Kelly do get me to show up on the Cat Country Morning Show?" The answer is yes. Heck yes. Mike, my trying to get you on the Cat Country Morning Show goes back a...
fb101.com
Steak-cation! Geno’s Steaks is Coming to South Jersey this December
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24-hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action, as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
The Famous Geno’s Steaks’ First New Jersey Location Is Now Open
Philly isn’t the only place you can get in on the classic cheesesteak action. New Jersey is officially the new home to a Geno’s Steaks location and it’s so exciting to be able to say that! Geno’s has been known for serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day 7 days a week and it has gained so much fame.
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
Finally! Here’s When NJ’s 1st ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ is Opening!
Yum! Many New Jerseyans have been waiting a while for this one!. If you're hungry for hot, spicy chicken sandwiches that you normally see on food television, usually in Los Angeles or Texas, this popular hot chicken chain is finally about to open their first New Jersey location. Dave's Hot...
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Vehicular Homicide Charges For DUI Driver In NJ Crash That Killed Basketball Coach, 21: Report
A 21-year-old Cherry Hill man has been taken into custody on charges for vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed his passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Jamal N. Reed, 21, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the deadly June 4 crash in Glassboro, Gloucester County, the outlet said, quoting police. He was taken into custody Sunday and charged with strict liability vehicular homicide and second-degree reckless death by auto.
New Jersey Globe
Gary Daniels, former Burlington sheriff, dies at 66
Gary Daniels, who served two terms as Burlington County Sheriff and was the second Black sheriff to win election in Burlington, died this morning. He was 66. When Daniels was elected in 1995, he was the 38-year-old chief of the Burlington County Bridge Police. He had served as a Burlington City police officer and assistant Burlington County prosecutor.
