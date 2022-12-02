Read full article on original website
Boys Ice Hockey: Career stat leaders entering the 2022-23 season
Before the puck drops on the 2022-23 season, let’s take a look at who are the active career stat leaders before we get underway. Scroll down to check them out.
Girls Bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. If a girl bowls on a co-ed team, they will not be listed here. Come back every day for updates.
Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Group A
The Cougars have held the Group A trophy in five of the last seven seasons. Winners of 43 consecutive dual meets, Cherry Hill East has built a dynasty as a perennial powerhouse in this state and is not showing any sign of slowing down. This team returns a few All-State swimmers and will look to defend the title against a punishing group. Ryan Cortes and JD Moyer highlight an experienced and always-talented roster to make Cherry Hill East the favorite ahead of Opening Day on December 8. Westfield was close to taking the title last year and will offer the Cougars another potential great meet at the end of the winter.
Girls Basketball preview, 2022-23: Players to watch in the Union County Conference
The 2022-23 girls basketball season will officially tip off on Dec. 15, and there will be countless players to follow from one end of the state to the other. NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players in each conference as Opening Night nears.
Who are top boys basketball senior rebounds leaders back for another run in 2022-23?
The 2022-23 season starts next week and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players back in the state all the way up until the opening tip of the year. That starts today with a look at the top returning senior rebounds leaders in New Jersey.
Boys swimming: Swimmers to keep on your radar for the 2022-23 season
The swim season is almost here. As winter approaches, top teams around the state jump back into the water to prepare for another year of competition. Just ahead of Opening Day on December 8, have a look at some of the best swimmers and which school they represent. Robert Alexy,...
Devils hope to squash 1st period woes against Blackhawks: ‘Just do it!’
The Devils have undoubtedly been one of the league’s most dominant teams to start the 2022-23 season. Their 41 points is tied for the most in the NHL and they are outpacing teams that blew them out last season. But as positive as things stand, New Jersey’s slow first period starts are quickly becoming an issue.
Takeaways from Devils’ ugly 3-2 win over Flyers | Line changes, sluggish start, new franchise record, more
The Devils played two of their worst periods of hockey on Saturday. In the opening 40 minutes, the Flyers, despite sitting in the Metropolitan Division standings basement this season, out hustled and out shot the first-place Devils and almost gave them their fifth regular season loss of 2022-23.
No. 13 Millville had to lean heavily on defense, which answered call in Group 4 final
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
Final Football Top 20 for 2022: No surprise at No. 1, but publics rise to the occasion
In what was one of the most highly anticipated seasons in New Jersey high school football history, what transpired over the past few months will be talked about for years to come.
