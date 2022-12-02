ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. If a girl bowls on a co-ed team, they will not be listed here. Come back every day for updates.
Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Group A

The Cougars have held the Group A trophy in five of the last seven seasons. Winners of 43 consecutive dual meets, Cherry Hill East has built a dynasty as a perennial powerhouse in this state and is not showing any sign of slowing down. This team returns a few All-State swimmers and will look to defend the title against a punishing group. Ryan Cortes and JD Moyer highlight an experienced and always-talented roster to make Cherry Hill East the favorite ahead of Opening Day on December 8. Westfield was close to taking the title last year and will offer the Cougars another potential great meet at the end of the winter.
Boys swimming: Swimmers to keep on your radar for the 2022-23 season

The swim season is almost here. As winter approaches, top teams around the state jump back into the water to prepare for another year of competition. Just ahead of Opening Day on December 8, have a look at some of the best swimmers and which school they represent. Robert Alexy,...
