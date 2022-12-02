Read full article on original website
WTHI
Sullivan County sheriff-elect first order of business
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Jason Bobbitt was elected sheriff in November. He will be taking the place of current Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom as his eight-year term has come to an end. Cottom spoke on his time as sheriff while also looking ahead toward Bobbitt's future. "I feel like...
Man arrested for central Indiana police chase, hitting patrol car injuring officer
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a police chase through two central Indiana counties that ended with the driver hitting a police vehicle, injuring a sergeant. The chase began just before 7 p.m. when two Greene County deputies approached an SUV, driven by Cody...
wamwamfm.com
Shelburn Resident Killed By Train
A Sullivan County resident was killed in a train-pedestrian accident. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a train/pedestrian collision near Shelburn at 8:25 p.m. Sunday. 38-year-old Ashley Lewis of Shelburn was going west on Mill Street and had just crossed the CSX rail crossing as a northbound train neared the crossroads, according to Deputy Colt Thompson.
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee Man Arrested
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Loogootee man Thursday on a warrant for Child Molesting and Child Molesting Under the Age of 14. 27-year-old Anson Wagler was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $100,000 bond.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – December 5, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Scott A. Bradfield; Tyler J. Cecil; Brayden J. Peacock; Justin E. Underhill; Sabiti Patrice; Andrew D. Thompson; Katelyn N. Payne; Blake A. Sinclair; Raul Alfredo Ibarra; Corpus Perez, III; Lance R;. Lackore; Laura H. OBryan; Jose M. Mosqueda Lopez; Bryan D. Dunning; Diana L. Smith; Samuel C. Lester; Ryan C. Hardesty.
wamwamfm.com
Car vs School Bus Accident in Washington
A car vs School bus accident occurred yesterday at N State Road 57 and E 500 N at approximately 2:15 p.m. According to the police report, no students were present on the bus. The car made contact with the rear of the bus. Air bags were deployed on the car,...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed at Vanderburgh County job site
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a work related accident on Bickmeier Road last week.
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
A standoff in Evansville leads to two arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A standoff in Evansville resulted in two arrests last night. According to Evansville Police, the incident began around 10:15 p.m. at a hotel on Green River Road. Officers say a caller reported that Chas Bard, 31, got into an argument with his girlfriend and refused to leave. According to police, Bard […]
Woman dies after being hit by train at Sullivan County railroad crossing
A woman died after being struck by a train while walking across the tracks late Sunday in Sullivan County, police say.
953wiki.com
Scott County Sheriff's Office Investigated the Death of a Local Resident...Daughter Arrested for Neglect and Exploitation
The father died earlier this year in Northern Scott County. Scott County-On 12-02-2022, Melinda McVey, 52, of Austin, Indiana was arrested on a Scott County Warrant for Neglect of a Dependent - Results in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 3 Felony), Exploitation of an Endangered Adult, and Invasion of Privacy. The warrant for McVey's arrest stemmed from an investigation into the death of Charles Thomas McVey, 74, who passed away in May 2022 at his residence in northern Scott County. The investigation, led by Scott County Sheriff's Office Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Colwell Shofner, culminated in Melinda McVey's arrest after it was alleged that Melinda McVey (who is the deceased Charles McVey's daughter) did not provide adequate care for her deceased father while she was responsible for his care. The lengthy investigation into the condition of Charles McVey's health and the alleged "deplorable condition" of his home where he resided at the time of his death supported the alleged finding that resulted in McVey's arrest for Neglect of a Dependent. Furthermore, Charles McVey's financial account was found to be exhausted at the time of his death where more than $200,000 was spent in less than three (3) years, supporting the arrest of Melinda McVey for Exploitation of a Dependent. Melinda McVey was taken into custody and remanded to the Scott County Jail. Assisting with this investigation were the Scott County Coroner's Office and the Scott County Prosecutor's Office.
wbiw.com
Judge Cline sentences man to prison for dealing meth
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford man to eight years in the Indiana Department of Correction on Thursday. Ransom Lee, 27, pleaded guilty to a negotiated plea deal of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony as a lessor included, with a habitual offender enhancement with the State of Indiana.
wbiw.com
Loogootee man faces child molestation charges
LOOGOOTEE – A Loogootee man was arrested Thursday on charges of child molestation. Anson Wagler, 27, was arrested by officers with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child molestation and child molestation of a child under the age of 14. According to police, the charges against...
Indiana man arrested for attempted murder of his mom after stabbing, strangling her
BATESVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana man who police say strangled and stabbed his mother multiple times has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder. Dalton Hall, a 22-year-old man from Bloomington, is currently being held in Ripley County Jail for his alleged role in the stabbing of Heather Mulcahy. His charges include: Attempted murder, […]
vincennespbs.org
Man jailed after hitting police car during chase
A man faces charges in two counties after a police chase. Greene County officers attempted to stop Cody Reeves Saturday night as he was wanted on warrants. Reeves sped off in is SUV and after about a half mile, he was said to have gone through a yard then south on Lawrence Hollow Road near Bloomfield.
Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department stated that around 7 p.m. Saturday Greene County central dispatch advised deputies were in pursuit of a two-ton black Chevy Suburban on State […]
14news.com
Fallen soldier to return to Daviess County 72 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Daviess County is preparing for their long-awaited reunion with a late family member who was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War. Modern technology made it possible to identify his remains. Private First Class Robert Wright had been missing and presumed dead...
wbiw.com
Judge sentences an habitual offender to prison
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Paragon woman to three years in the Indiana Department of Correction Thursday. Katherine Carie, 54, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, with a. habitual offender enhancement, as a part of a negotiated...
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a Mitchell home
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested after Mitchell Police officers served a search warrant in the 900 block of West Main Street. Police arrested 42-year-old Terry Lewis on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, and maintaining a common nuisance, and 35-year-old Kimberly Pridemore on charges of possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
EPD: Woman arrested after hitting man with car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville said a woman was arrested after purposely hitting her boyfriend with her car. Police said they were sent to the area of North 9th Avenue and West Michigan Street early Sunday morning. According to a police report, officers found a man on the ground. Police said the man […]
