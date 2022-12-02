ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

WTHI

Sullivan County sheriff-elect first order of business

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Jason Bobbitt was elected sheriff in November. He will be taking the place of current Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom as his eight-year term has come to an end. Cottom spoke on his time as sheriff while also looking ahead toward Bobbitt's future. "I feel like...
wamwamfm.com

Shelburn Resident Killed By Train

A Sullivan County resident was killed in a train-pedestrian accident. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a train/pedestrian collision near Shelburn at 8:25 p.m. Sunday. 38-year-old Ashley Lewis of Shelburn was going west on Mill Street and had just crossed the CSX rail crossing as a northbound train neared the crossroads, according to Deputy Colt Thompson.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Loogootee Man Arrested

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Loogootee man Thursday on a warrant for Child Molesting and Child Molesting Under the Age of 14. 27-year-old Anson Wagler was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $100,000 bond.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – December 5, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Scott A. Bradfield; Tyler J. Cecil; Brayden J. Peacock; Justin E. Underhill; Sabiti Patrice; Andrew D. Thompson; Katelyn N. Payne; Blake A. Sinclair; Raul Alfredo Ibarra; Corpus Perez, III; Lance R;. Lackore; Laura H. OBryan; Jose M. Mosqueda Lopez; Bryan D. Dunning; Diana L. Smith; Samuel C. Lester; Ryan C. Hardesty.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Car vs School Bus Accident in Washington

A car vs School bus accident occurred yesterday at N State Road 57 and E 500 N at approximately 2:15 p.m. According to the police report, no students were present on the bus. The car made contact with the rear of the bus. Air bags were deployed on the car,...
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

A standoff in Evansville leads to two arrests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A standoff in Evansville resulted in two arrests last night. According to Evansville Police, the incident began around 10:15 p.m. at a hotel on Green River Road. Officers say a caller reported that Chas Bard, 31, got into an argument with his girlfriend and refused to leave. According to police, Bard […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
953wiki.com

Scott County Sheriff's Office Investigated the Death of a Local Resident...Daughter Arrested for Neglect and Exploitation

The father died earlier this year in Northern Scott County. Scott County-On 12-02-2022, Melinda McVey, 52, of Austin, Indiana was arrested on a Scott County Warrant for Neglect of a Dependent - Results in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 3 Felony), Exploitation of an Endangered Adult, and Invasion of Privacy. The warrant for McVey's arrest stemmed from an investigation into the death of Charles Thomas McVey, 74, who passed away in May 2022 at his residence in northern Scott County. The investigation, led by Scott County Sheriff's Office Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Colwell Shofner, culminated in Melinda McVey's arrest after it was alleged that Melinda McVey (who is the deceased Charles McVey's daughter) did not provide adequate care for her deceased father while she was responsible for his care. The lengthy investigation into the condition of Charles McVey's health and the alleged "deplorable condition" of his home where he resided at the time of his death supported the alleged finding that resulted in McVey's arrest for Neglect of a Dependent. Furthermore, Charles McVey's financial account was found to be exhausted at the time of his death where more than $200,000 was spent in less than three (3) years, supporting the arrest of Melinda McVey for Exploitation of a Dependent. Melinda McVey was taken into custody and remanded to the Scott County Jail. Assisting with this investigation were the Scott County Coroner's Office and the Scott County Prosecutor's Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Judge Cline sentences man to prison for dealing meth

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford man to eight years in the Indiana Department of Correction on Thursday. Ransom Lee, 27, pleaded guilty to a negotiated plea deal of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony as a lessor included, with a habitual offender enhancement with the State of Indiana.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Loogootee man faces child molestation charges

LOOGOOTEE – A Loogootee man was arrested Thursday on charges of child molestation. Anson Wagler, 27, was arrested by officers with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child molestation and child molestation of a child under the age of 14. According to police, the charges against...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man jailed after hitting police car during chase

A man faces charges in two counties after a police chase. Greene County officers attempted to stop Cody Reeves Saturday night as he was wanted on warrants. Reeves sped off in is SUV and after about a half mile, he was said to have gone through a yard then south on Lawrence Hollow Road near Bloomfield.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department stated that around 7 p.m. Saturday Greene County central dispatch advised deputies were in pursuit of a two-ton black Chevy Suburban on State […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Fallen soldier to return to Daviess County 72 years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Daviess County is preparing for their long-awaited reunion with a late family member who was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War. Modern technology made it possible to identify his remains. Private First Class Robert Wright had been missing and presumed dead...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Judge sentences an habitual offender to prison

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Paragon woman to three years in the Indiana Department of Correction Thursday. Katherine Carie, 54, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, with a. habitual offender enhancement, as a part of a negotiated...
PARAGON, IN
wbiw.com

Two people were arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a Mitchell home

MITCHELL – Two people were arrested after Mitchell Police officers served a search warrant in the 900 block of West Main Street. Police arrested 42-year-old Terry Lewis on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, and maintaining a common nuisance, and 35-year-old Kimberly Pridemore on charges of possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MITCHELL, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Woman arrested after hitting man with car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville said a woman was arrested after purposely hitting her boyfriend with her car. Police said they were sent to the area of North 9th Avenue and West Michigan Street early Sunday morning. According to a police report, officers found a man on the ground. Police said the man […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

