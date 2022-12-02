ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. If a girl bowls on a co-ed team, they will not be listed here. Come back every day for updates.
Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Non-Public A

Non-Public A is as tough of a group as it gets. Going into each season, the crown is any team’s for the taking and it’s all about stepping up in the postseason. We saw tremendous runs by CBA and St. Augustine in the playoffs last year, but it was Seton Hall Prep reeling in the trophy for 2021-22 season.
Boys swimming: Swimmers to keep on your radar for the 2022-23 season

The swim season is almost here. As winter approaches, top teams around the state jump back into the water to prepare for another year of competition. Just ahead of Opening Day on December 8, have a look at some of the best swimmers and which school they represent. Robert Alexy,...
