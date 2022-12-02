Palm Coast therapist pleads guilty to sexually abusing underage patient

Palm Coast, Fla. — Robert Neil Batie is headed to prison for sexually abusing a young patient to whom he had been providing therapy services.

Batie, 61, pleaded guilty on Nov. 28 to sexual battery of a minor, sexual misconduct by a psychotherapist, and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with minors.

“This disgusting pervert will spend the next 17 years behind bars where he belongs and then 13 years of probation. Thank you to all involved in the investigation and prosecution of this individual that took advantage of a child under his care,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

Batie was arrested in August 2021 after the FCSO received a report from a juvenile who claimed she had been molested while attending a counseling session.

The victim told investigators she had been going to therapy with Batie for five months.

According to investigators, Batie worked at Palm Coast Counseling and AZA Health in Daytona Beach.

Batie’s prison sentence will be followed by 13 years of sex offender probation after his release from prison. Batie will also be a registered sexual predator upon his release.

