KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Memphis
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Memphis KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a one-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. Memphis loves attention and is a fun little guy. He has lots of energy and would be great in an active household. Memphis is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. If you need a jogging or hiking buddy, he can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McNugget
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet McNugget KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a ten-month-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. McNugget is super friendly and loves cuddles. He loves attention and is the life of the party. McNugget is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
Lake Ridge Chapel’s Charli’s Tree to benefit Toys for Tots
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For the past three years, Lake Ridge Chapel has held this event in memory of Charli Jones during the Christmas season. Charli Jones had a passion for her peers and for helping others. Her dream was that no child would go without a gift for Christmas. After the loss of their daughter in 2019, Charli’s parents requested toy donations be made in her honor. Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers established Charli’s Tree to continue this tradition of supporting local children. In its first year, the Lubbock community raised over $15,000 worth of gifts and monetary donations for children in need.
Santa Cops partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock children experienced the joy of Christmas earlier than normal this year. The Lubbock Police Department’s Santa Cops teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters on Saturday, spending the day with kids in the program. Officers dressed up as Santa helped celebrate the holidays by building friendships with the children, taking a trip around Lubbock and shopping.
Carpet Tech kicks-off annual giveback week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday marked the start of Carpet Tech’s annual giveback week. From today to Friday, the company will give donations to various nonprofits that serve the South Plains. Stephanie Henderson, general manager at Carpet Tech says,” We love to help out our friends here at Grace...
Texas historical marker recognizes greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Historical Commission will unveil a Texas Historical Marker on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. recognizing the Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. The church, beginning its second century of service, is located at 306 East 26th Street. The Texas Historical Commission...
Tuesday morning top stories: Uvalde school safety meeting happening today in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock State Representative Dustin Burrows will hold a meeting this evening to discuss the investigation into the Robb Elementary school shooting. The meeting starts a 6 o’clock at the Holiday Inn at Spur 327 and Justice Ave. Details here: Rep. Dustin Burrows...
Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On 82nd and Slide there’s a new place for running, jumping, and climbing. A new sensory gym is now open, bringing smiles to Lubbock kids. “But the main goal is to that autistic, and special needs kids have a place to play, but they can also play with kids without any disability,” the owner of the gym, Meagan Kennemer said.
Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation to host 2022 check presentation
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Auto Auction, the longest-running auto auction company in the state, will be hosting a check presentation ceremony at their offices on 1122 E 34th Street on Thursday, December 15 at 9 a.m. The Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation began six years ago and has...
Skip Watson key to U Can Share’s origins, decades-long success
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s a Lubbock and South Plains tradition: every year, in early December countless volunteers, businesses, community leaders and more come together for the U Can Share drive. It’s come a long way since its debut in 1983. The man who helped launch the benefit...
Lubbock Salvation Army to participate in Red Kettle Challenge Dec. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Grinch will help the local Salvation Army take part in a national campaign to raise $1.5 million in 4 hours on December 9. Salvation Army National Commander, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, is challenging select Salvation Army cities across the country to collectively raise $1.5 million in 4 hours. The motivation behind the Red Kettle Challenge is to collectively bring together select cities across the country to remind people about the vital importance of the Red Kettle Campaign and inspire and encourage those communities to fill a single Kettle to overflowing in a 4-hour timeframe.
More mild temps, then rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will remain quite mild for the season today with highs for most of the South Plains region again in the 70s. But rain is on the way. Compared to yesterday, this afternoon will be less sunny, less windy, and slightly less warm. Still, temperatures will peak well above average for early December.
End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Christian Eagles
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian Eagles are the End Zone Team of the Week after beating four-time defending State Champion Shiner St. Paul 57-20 to capture the TAPPS Division IV State Championship. The Eagles (12-1) won the first 11-man football State Title in our viewing area since Idalou...
Next rain chance for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few light rain showers dotted the southern South Plains this morning. At some locations just enough rain fell to leave pavement wet. A better chance of rain arrives mid-week. As of this post, this morning’s reported low for Lubbock is 50 degrees. The December 5...
Monday morning top stories: Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Red Raider football team received its 40th bowl game invitation over the weekend. The two teams will face off Dec. 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Details here: Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl, Dec. 28. DPS to conduct...
Two vehicle crash on 50th Street, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Avenue U involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call at 3:33 p.m. According to police, one person has sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm whether the injured party had been taken...
Warmth, sunshine in store for the next few days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 70s and sunny for the next two days! Our overnight temperatures are warmer than usual, in the upper 40s. It will be mostly cloudy throughout the night with a southwest wind around 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow morning will be mostly cloudy in the morning then...
Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl, Dec. 28
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will face Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston on Dec. 28, the 40th bowl game for Tech. Texas Tech, after going 7-5, will play Ole Miss for the first time since the 2018 regular season where the Red Raiders fell 47-27. The two squads have faced each other six times, including 2009 (Ole Miss won 47-34 in Cotton Bowl), 1998 (Ole Miss won 35-18 in Independence Bowl) and 1986 (Ole Miss won 20-17 in Independence Bowl).
Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith enters transfer portal
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider quarterback Donavan Smith has entered the transfer portal, according to reports from 247Sports. Smith threw for 1,505 yards and 12 TDs this year, 247Sports writer Chris Hummer tweeted. This is a developing story; check back for updates.
