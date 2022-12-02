Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Spreen’s a basketball ‘10’ as she joins royal company during blowout victory over New Albany
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence added another name to its remarkable roll call of royalty. All of a sudden, the list is getting crowded. That doesn’t make it less special. And it’s rather appropriate for Chloe Spreen to become the 10th name on the register. On the 10 scale, that’s where her game is headed.
witzamfm.com
Award Winning Local Sportscaster and Sports Writer Passes Away
Jasper- Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at home at age 83, after a short fight with leukemia. After attending Indiana State Teachers College(now Indiana State University) on a basketball scholarship, Jerry married Maggie (Blueher) of Terre Haute, Indiana in 1958.
wamwamfm.com
Ferlin Dale Beadles
Ferlin Dale Beadles, 80, of Winslow, Indiana, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at Jasper Memorial Hospital. He was born in Winslow on May 26, 1942, to Arthur and Josephine (Kinman) Beadles. Dale worked as a coal miner, retiring from Old Ben Coal Company. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending...
wamwamfm.com
Sara Lane Eads
Sara Lane Eads 42 of Vincennes passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Sara was born on March 30, 1980 to Kathy Hickman Doll and Frank Allen Doll. She enjoyed; fishing, babysitting, and spending time with her family, especially her first grandchild, and Jesus. Those left to mourn the loss...
wamwamfm.com
James Harold Hanner
James Harold Hanner 53, of Vincennes IN, passed away November 30, 2022 at his residence. James born on August 21,1969 in Florida to the late Harold Hanner and Jackie “Lee” Hanner. James was a self employed auto body technician. James enjoyed rebuilding cars, collecting antiques and was a...
Watch the Emotional Demolition of the OMU Elmer Smith Stacks in Kentucky
"Well, that's it." Those were the first words out of the mouth of retired OMU employee Dennis Davis as the stacks at the Elmer Smith station crashed to the ground early Sunday morning in Owensboro. Just last week, OMU sent letters announcing that the plant's two stacks, which towered over...
wamwamfm.com
James “Jim” Kelly White Jr.
James “Jim” Kelly White Jr. 46 of Vincennes passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Jim was born on September 5, 1976 in Indianapolis to the Geraldine Louise Davis White and James Kelly White Sr. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed; fishing, camping, riding atv’s, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. Jim was a member of Pilgrim Holiness Church.
14news.com
Fallen soldier to return to Daviess County 72 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Daviess County is preparing for their long-awaited reunion with a late family member who was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War. Modern technology made it possible to identify his remains. Private First Class Robert Wright had been missing and presumed dead...
The last of the Tri-State burn bans lifted
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After a long dry season, Tri-State residents are now able to use fires again. The last local county to lift their burn ban was Perry County, which cleared it nearly two weeks after issuing it. The only county in the entire state of Indiana that remains under a burn ban […]
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
14news.com
Accident stalls traffic on WB Lloyd near I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say an accident stalled traffic on the Lloyd Expressway. It was in the westbound lanes near I-69. We spoke with dispatchers shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. They didn’t have a timeline of when the scene would be clear.
wamwamfm.com
Free Golden Pride Beginning Band Concert Tomorrow
The 6th and 7th Grade Beginning Band will perform a FREE Holiday Concert in the Washington High School Auditorium on Wednesday, December 7th, at 7 p.m. JH Choirs, the 6th and 7th Grade Beginning Band, the 8th Grade Band, and the High School Band will all be performing!. Going grade...
wamwamfm.com
Car vs School Bus Accident in Washington
A car vs School bus accident occurred yesterday at N State Road 57 and E 500 N at approximately 2:15 p.m. According to the police report, no students were present on the bus. The car made contact with the rear of the bus. Air bags were deployed on the car,...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Crews closing multiple roads in Owensboro Monday
Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co.
wevv.com
Another candidate emerges in the 2023 Evansville mayoral race
There's another contender seeking to lead the City of Evansville. Natalie Rascher says she is seeking to run as a Republican candidate for mayor in 2023. Rascher works in public accounting in human capital management and organizational development. Rascher held a public announcement this weekend at Kipplee's restaurant.
Valuable gold coin donated in Red Kettle in Evansville
(WEHT) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is under way this year, but one significant donation has turned a red kettle into a pot of gold.
Legendary Indiana School Bus Driver Honored by Princeton Fraternal Order of Police
You will never meet anyone that is more passionate about their job, than Jon Jon Greene. She doesn't even refer to driving the precious cargo of Princeton as a job. She tells us that she loves driving her daily school bus with NGSC and Tiger One so much that it's not like work.
wamwamfm.com
Mark E. Williams
Mark E. Williams, 66, passed away at his Washington residence during the morning hours of December 3, 2022. He was born in Munich, Germany, October 19, 1956, to James Leo and Mildred I. (Fitch) Russell. On March 15, 1986, he married Brenda (Haynes) Williams and she survives. Mark served his...
14news.com
Central High School athlete facing several rape charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville teenager is facing a long list of charges, including six counts of rape, sexual battery, battery on a person less than 14 years old, and strangulation. 18-year-old Luke Pokorney was booked into jail shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday. He was in court Friday. Bond...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/6)
Andrew Johnson, 42, of Lexington, was arrested on a count of Theft with Prior. Bond was set at $2,500. Ernie Rivera Torres, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Derrick Flowers, 53, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of...
Comments / 0