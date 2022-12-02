Brendan Roche has seen this veteran group of St. Peter’s Prep hockey players progress quite a bit over the past few years. With those one-time underclassmen now predominantly seniors, the optimism within the program is understandably as high as it has been in quite a while, following last season’s 7-12-5 campaign, which included a 3-3-3 mark against teams in the Gordon Conference National Division.

19 HOURS AGO