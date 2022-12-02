ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Deptford, NJ

NJ.com

No. 13 Millville survives sloppy 2nd half to upset No. 8 Northern Highlands for G4 crown

For the last five football games, the Millville High School football team has trailed at the half. For the fifth straight time, the 13th-ranked Thunderbolts rallied for a victory, none more important than Saturday night’s when they defeated No. 8 Northern Highlands, 18-14, for an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 state championship - the first ever awarded by the state.
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ (12/5/22)? Did Cris Pannullo win 21st straight game?

New Jersey native Cris Pannullo won again Monday on “Jeopardy!,” securing another $37,421 and bringing his total to $748,286 during a 21-game win streak. Pannullo, a former professional poker player and customer service operations manager from Ocean City, ranks fifth of all-time in “Jeopardy!” regular-season earnings and seventh if you include tournaments.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

How Rutgers football transfers fared elsewhere in 2022: Cole Snyder, Raiqwon O’Neal, Alijah Clark, more

Rutgers and the rest of the college football world watched over 600 players enter the transfer portal after the floodgates opened on Monday, a wild first day in what is shaping up to be a chaotic 45-day window of player movement. This is the new normal in major college football, which has gotten increasingly crazier since the portal was introduced in 2018.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Top N.J. OL Nick Oliveira flips home to Rutgers, won’t visit other schools

The Scarlet Knights just pulled off a big coup. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira committed to Rutgers on Monday night. The 6-5, 285-pound senior was visited at his home by offensive line coach Augie Hoffmann, who sealed the deal. Hoffman visited Oliveira right after new Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who once coordinated recruiting at Rutgers, had left.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
onthebanks.com

In order to re-energize Rutgers Football, Greg Schiano must hire from the Outside

By the time groups of Scarlet Faithful were walking into Jersey Mike’s Arena on a sunny mild Thanksgiving Saturday to cheer on the Men’s Basketball team, another disappointing chapter was dwindling on what was once the university’s flagship athletic program. Rutgers football was shut out for the second time, and sustained their seventh conference loss, bringing them to 4-7 on the season, with a Big Ten record of 1-7.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Officials seek help finding missing South Jersey man with mental health issues

The search continues for a Gloucester Township man who was reported missing in September, according to authorities. Andrew Brown, 47, was seen on Sept. 13 at around 7 a.m. at his residence in Hilltop Estates, officials announced in a press release. He was reported missing three days later, and police have been looking for him ever since. He was spotted at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania on Sept. 28, authorities said, but disappeared again.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
