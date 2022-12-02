Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Delaware
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin Bridge
Phillies sign superstar infielder Trea Turner to one of the largest deals in Philly sports history
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in New Jersey
Group 5 Final Stars of the Game: No. 10 Passaic Tech vs. No. 3 Toms River North
Star junior quarterback Micah Ford was in and out of the Toms River North lineup in the second half due to cramping, but several eager teammates stepped up to compete the job he had started so splendidly. Ford passed for three touchdowns in the first half to stake the third-ranked...
Group 4 Five Stars of the Game: No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands
Millville continued its trend of finding a way to win as the Thunderbolts defeated Northern Highlands 18-14 in the Group 4 championship game at Rutgers on Saturday night. It’s the fifth consecutive win for Millville when trailing at halftime as Northern Highlands led 14-12 at the break at SHI Stadium.
No. 13 Millville survives sloppy 2nd half to upset No. 8 Northern Highlands for G4 crown
For the last five football games, the Millville High School football team has trailed at the half. For the fifth straight time, the 13th-ranked Thunderbolts rallied for a victory, none more important than Saturday night’s when they defeated No. 8 Northern Highlands, 18-14, for an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 state championship - the first ever awarded by the state.
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ (12/5/22)? Did Cris Pannullo win 21st straight game?
New Jersey native Cris Pannullo won again Monday on “Jeopardy!,” securing another $37,421 and bringing his total to $748,286 during a 21-game win streak. Pannullo, a former professional poker player and customer service operations manager from Ocean City, ranks fifth of all-time in “Jeopardy!” regular-season earnings and seventh if you include tournaments.
How Rutgers football transfers fared elsewhere in 2022: Cole Snyder, Raiqwon O’Neal, Alijah Clark, more
Rutgers and the rest of the college football world watched over 600 players enter the transfer portal after the floodgates opened on Monday, a wild first day in what is shaping up to be a chaotic 45-day window of player movement. This is the new normal in major college football, which has gotten increasingly crazier since the portal was introduced in 2018.
Top N.J. OL Nick Oliveira flips home to Rutgers, won’t visit other schools
The Scarlet Knights just pulled off a big coup. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira committed to Rutgers on Monday night. The 6-5, 285-pound senior was visited at his home by offensive line coach Augie Hoffmann, who sealed the deal. Hoffman visited Oliveira right after new Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who once coordinated recruiting at Rutgers, had left.
Ford caps stellar year, leads No. 3 Toms River North past No. 10 Passaic Tech in G5 final
New Jersey found out two things it may not have known about Toms River North on Sunday night at Rutgers Stadium. One, Toms River North can throw. Junior quarterback Micah Ford went six-for-six in the first half, with three of those completions going for touchdowns. Two, Toms River North can...
No. 13 Millville had to lean heavily on defense, which answered call in Group 4 final
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
In order to re-energize Rutgers Football, Greg Schiano must hire from the Outside
By the time groups of Scarlet Faithful were walking into Jersey Mike’s Arena on a sunny mild Thanksgiving Saturday to cheer on the Men’s Basketball team, another disappointing chapter was dwindling on what was once the university’s flagship athletic program. Rutgers football was shut out for the second time, and sustained their seventh conference loss, bringing them to 4-7 on the season, with a Big Ten record of 1-7.
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni worked 1 difficult season together in Kansas City
It was a season to forget if ever there was one and yet Giants coach Brian Daboll and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, two of the leading candidates for the NFL coach of the year award, remember it well as their teams prepare to play each other Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is Cowboys’ Dak Prescott without the PR, FOX talking head says
There are definitely a lot of people on the Jalen Hurts train. One of those fans is FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd. He said on his show, The Herd, on Monday: “Jalen Hurts is Dak [Prescott] without the PR machine behind him ... Day One Dak was a star. Day One we doubted Jalen Hurts.”
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
The Famous Geno’s Steaks’ First New Jersey Location Is Now Open
Philly isn’t the only place you can get in on the classic cheesesteak action. New Jersey is officially the new home to a Geno’s Steaks location and it’s so exciting to be able to say that! Geno’s has been known for serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day 7 days a week and it has gained so much fame.
An Open Letter to Millville Native Mike Trout
If you're readying this you might be thinking, "Is this just another lame attempt by Joe Kelly do get me to show up on the Cat Country Morning Show?" The answer is yes. Heck yes. Mike, my trying to get you on the Cat Country Morning Show goes back a...
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Settles One of NJ’s Biggest Pizza Debates
So how do you determine who has the best pizza when two legendary shops are under the same roof? You bring in an expert. Well, maybe not "bring in," but when Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports is in your neighborhood, chances are, your pizza is about to be judged. And...
Car crashes into home, catches fire in Gloucester Township
The vehicle hit the main gas line and caught on fire. The homeowner quickly put out that fire, possibly preventing an explosion.
Driver was under influence of marijuana in crash that killed N.J. basketball coach, cops say
Authorities have arrested a Cherry Hill man on vehicular homicide charges following a crash that killed his passenger, a Camden County basketball coach. Jamal N. Reed, 21, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the June 4 crash in Glassboro, according to police. Reed was driving...
Watch Brigantine, NJ, Fisherman Catch Huge Tuna While Fishing Solo
It was a good day on the water for Captain Chris. The Brigantine fisherman says he headed out for his third solo trip looking for tuna, and on this trip, he was able to catch one. A nice size one, at that. Check out the amazing video:. Looks like fun,...
Officials seek help finding missing South Jersey man with mental health issues
The search continues for a Gloucester Township man who was reported missing in September, according to authorities. Andrew Brown, 47, was seen on Sept. 13 at around 7 a.m. at his residence in Hilltop Estates, officials announced in a press release. He was reported missing three days later, and police have been looking for him ever since. He was spotted at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania on Sept. 28, authorities said, but disappeared again.
