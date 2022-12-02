ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, PA

WGAL

Police investigation in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Vandals caught on camera damaging helipad in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — People were caught on camera after they caused damage to a helipad at the Stevens Fire Company on Stevens Road in Lancaster County. The Stevens Fire Company doesn't restrict its use to just helicopters buts says the damage is "unacceptable." On Sunday, two cars caused...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Update: Police find missing York County man

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fairview Township Police Department was searching for an 86-year-old man who police said might have been at special risk of harm or injury or confused. Police were looking for James Garrison, who they say is a 5-foot-10 white man with white hair and blue eyes. Garrison had last been […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Missing man in York County found, police say

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 86-year-old man who had been reported missing in Fairview Township, York County, has been found. Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday morning that he had been found and is safe. The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was canceled.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested in connection to alleged Hanover armed robbery

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Penn Township Police, a man has been arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery that took place on Friday, Dec. 2. On Friday, Dec. 2 at 9:55 a.m., Penn Township Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Meade Avenue located in Hanover for a report of an armed robbery, police say.
HANOVER, PA
WGAL

One person shot in apartment in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was shot in Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. at an apartment on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. One male was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover. Neighbors told WGAL reporter Amber Gerard...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Lititz Woman Got Through Locked Door To Strangle Victim Again, Police Say

A 36-year-old Lancaster County woman is charged with multiple offenses after authorities said she strangled a victim multiple times last month. Courtney C. Sizemore-Morris apparently grabbed the victim but their neck before the victim locked themselves in a bedroom of a home on the 600 Block of Kissel Hill Road around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Lititz police said.
LITITZ, PA
abc27 News

3 injured in Cumberland County horse and buggy crash

WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a horse and buggy in West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County, on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle. The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to State Police. Police say a Honda Civic was driving south on […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fruitville Pike now open in Lancaster County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After being closed for emergency repairs last week, a stretch of Fruitville Pike is back open in Lancaster County. The road had been closed in both directions between Fairland Road and Route 772/Temperance Hill Road. Penn Township's Public Works Director posted the following update on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg police investigating three weekend shootings

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are asking for the public's help to solve three shootings that happened over the weekend. Late Friday night, a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said the man had been shot in the 1900 block of Walnut Street. Car...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Tree falls on truck in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Police find shell casings, car with bullet holes in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are looking into a shots-fired incident that happened just after midnight on Sunday. Officers responded to North Third and Herr streets after getting reports of a shooting. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. They also said a man was trying to leave...
HARRISBURG, PA

