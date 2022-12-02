Read full article on original website
WGAL
Police release statement about Lancaster County incident Monday night
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a call in East Lampeter Township on Monday. It happened along the first block of Highland Drive around 8:35 p.m. Initially police did not comment on what was going on. Tuesday morning, The East Lampeter Township Police Department...
WGAL
Vandals caught on camera damaging helipad in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — People were caught on camera after they caused damage to a helipad at the Stevens Fire Company on Stevens Road in Lancaster County. The Stevens Fire Company doesn't restrict its use to just helicopters buts says the damage is "unacceptable." On Sunday, two cars caused...
WGAL
Missing man in York County found, police say
FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 86-year-old man who had been reported missing in Fairview Township, York County, has been found. Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday morning that he had been found and is safe. The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was canceled.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release photos of missing Dauphin County woman
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released photos of a woman who was reported missing in Dauphin County. Police said Nicole McCartney, 37, was last seen by relatives Friday at 8 a.m. She is believed to be in the Harrisburg area. Police released the following description of McCartney:
Driver of souped-up Dodge Challenger eludes officers across Dauphin County until surprise crash ending
Officers arrested a 21-year-old man after a high-speed chase Saturday night that spanned about 11 miles across Dauphin County and ended with the suspect smashing into a Penbrook police SUV, according to police. The pursuit started with an officer in Steelton and later involved officers from at least three additional...
Man arrested in Dauphin County months after allegedly fleeing police
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested in Dauphin County in October, months after he allegedly led police on a brief chase and was charged with fleeing and eluding among other charges, according to the Palmyra Borough Police Department. Palmyra Police say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on June 20, 2022, […]
abc27.com
Man arrested in connection to alleged Hanover armed robbery
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Penn Township Police, a man has been arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery that took place on Friday, Dec. 2. On Friday, Dec. 2 at 9:55 a.m., Penn Township Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Meade Avenue located in Hanover for a report of an armed robbery, police say.
WGAL
Police: Lancaster County man charged with unlawful contact with minor
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is charged with indecent assault and false imprisonment. Police say 34-year-old Joseph Patterson Sr. of New Holland inappropriately touched a girl he knew between Nov. 2021 and last May. According to court documents, Patterson restrained the girl and prevented her from...
WGAL
One person shot in apartment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was shot in Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. at an apartment on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. One male was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover. Neighbors told WGAL reporter Amber Gerard...
Lititz Woman Got Through Locked Door To Strangle Victim Again, Police Say
A 36-year-old Lancaster County woman is charged with multiple offenses after authorities said she strangled a victim multiple times last month. Courtney C. Sizemore-Morris apparently grabbed the victim but their neck before the victim locked themselves in a bedroom of a home on the 600 Block of Kissel Hill Road around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Lititz police said.
3 injured in Cumberland County horse and buggy crash
WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a horse and buggy in West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County, on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle. The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to State Police. Police say a Honda Civic was driving south on […]
WGAL
Fruitville Pike now open in Lancaster County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After being closed for emergency repairs last week, a stretch of Fruitville Pike is back open in Lancaster County. The road had been closed in both directions between Fairland Road and Route 772/Temperance Hill Road. Penn Township's Public Works Director posted the following update on...
Driver ID’d in central Pa. crash that killed her, 2 babies: officials
A woman who died in a Franklin County crash this weekend has been identified, and police now say at least two babies who were passengers have died. 59-year-old Mary Gordon was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey SUV just before 2 a.m. Sunday, when she crashed into a tree in the 5900 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township, according to the York County Coroner’s office.
WGAL
Harrisburg police investigating three weekend shootings
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are asking for the public's help to solve three shootings that happened over the weekend. Late Friday night, a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said the man had been shot in the 1900 block of Walnut Street. Car...
WGAL
Camp Hill Police trying to ID person caught on camera fleeing crash scene
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Camp Hill police are asking for the public's help to identify a person seen fleeing a crash scene. The crash happened Monday at the intersection of North 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. "The pictured individual was observed fleeing from the scene of the accident on...
WGAL
Three people hurt, horse euthanized after crash in Cumberland County
WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were hospitalized, and a horse was euthanized after a crash in Cumberland County on Sunday. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Centerville Road near the intersection of Greenspring Road in West Pennsboro Township. Police said a 2002...
WGAL
Tree falls on truck in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
WGAL
Police find shell casings, car with bullet holes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are looking into a shots-fired incident that happened just after midnight on Sunday. Officers responded to North Third and Herr streets after getting reports of a shooting. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. They also said a man was trying to leave...
