A woman who died in a Franklin County crash this weekend has been identified, and police now say at least two babies who were passengers have died. 59-year-old Mary Gordon was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey SUV just before 2 a.m. Sunday, when she crashed into a tree in the 5900 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township, according to the York County Coroner’s office.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO