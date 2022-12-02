Hurricane Ian debris cleanup efforts in Lee and Charlotte counties

Two months have come and gone since Hurricane Ian and many streets are still lined with debris in Southwest Florida.

Lee County's timeline for debris cleanup is as follows:

No specific date for completion in Lee County

Collecting both vegetation and construction debris

More than 3 million cubic yards collected

Two debris sites remain open

A spokesperson with Lee County said, "Unincorporated Lee County has not set any specific date and is currently collecting both vegetative and construction debris."

Peter Bieniek, Public Works Director for the City of Fort Myers says they do have an estimated end date, "Monday, December 5th will start the final pass, please have all of their Ian debris material out on the curbside, no later than Sunday, December 11th," at that point the contractors will be coming throughout the week, "As of December 12th, they will be making their final pass throughout the City," Bieniek said they hope to have all debris picked up by December 18th so they can resume normal sanitation services by December 19th.

Bieniek says all pick up, should only be Hurricane Ian-related.

Charlotte County's timeline for debris cleanup is as follows: