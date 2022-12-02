ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Hurricane Ian debris cleanup efforts in Lee and Charlotte counties

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbyn6_0jV4nNNs00

Two months have come and gone since Hurricane Ian and many streets are still lined with debris in Southwest Florida.

Lee County's timeline for debris cleanup is as follows:

  • No specific date for completion in Lee County
  • Collecting both vegetation and construction debris
  • More than 3 million cubic yards collected
  • Two debris sites remain open

A spokesperson with Lee County said, "Unincorporated Lee County has not set any specific date and is currently collecting both vegetative and construction debris."

Peter Bieniek, Public Works Director for the City of Fort Myers says they do have an estimated end date, "Monday, December 5th will start the final pass, please have all of their Ian debris material out on the curbside, no later than Sunday, December 11th," at that point the contractors will be coming throughout the week, "As of December 12th, they will be making their final pass throughout the City," Bieniek said they hope to have all debris picked up by December 18th so they can resume normal sanitation services by December 19th.

Bieniek says all pick up, should only be Hurricane Ian-related.

Charlotte County's timeline for debris cleanup is as follows:

  • Charlotte County expects all debris to be picked up by March 2023
  • Collecting both vegetation and construction debris
  • More than 2.5 million cubic yards collected

Comments / 2

Related
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center has been opened in North Port to help with those still in need following Hurricane Ian. The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is now open at North Port Public Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Dec. 7. Next week, the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be located at State College of Florida in Venice from Friday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 11.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule

With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County assessing debris situation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government officials are dispatching debris assessment teams throughout the county. Crews will be traveling throughout all storm debris collection zones over the next few days to identify areas with remaining debris and mark them for second pass collections. Residents in unincorporated Sarasota County are...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

DeSantis announces $60M in aid to those affected by Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Punta Gorda that the $60 million in state funds will go towards rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Specifically, the money is directed to go towards Floridians who may not be eligible for benefits from FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

The red tide dangers that remain after the water is deemed safe

As red tide alerts are lifted at beaches from Boca Grande Pass down to Bonita Beach Park, one alert remains active along Lighthouse Beach Park on Sanibel. Just like the wind and waves wash away sand and shells on our beaches, they can wash away red tide too. “We’ve had...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Waste Pro resumes bulk pickups in Cape Coral

Waste Pro begins picking up bulk waste from Cape Coral curbs on Monday. Piles of debris from Hurricane Ian line almost any street you drive along in Cape Coral. But now that Waste Pro is resuming bulk pickups and horticulture services, it is important to remember that hurricane debris needs to be kept separate.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Bay News 9

Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
BRADENTON, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy