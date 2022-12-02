Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Ringo Starr Had an ‘Incredibly Intimate’ Relationship With Another Rock Star Who Wanted to Take His Place in The Beatles
Ringo Starr had an intimate relationship with a drummer who wanted to take his job.
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
Observer
Review: A Nuanced Jennifer Lawrence Performance Can’t Save ‘Causeway’
Year-end releases reveal a plethora of fine actors vainly trying to apply their extraordinary skills to raise the quality level of mediocre films. Jennifer Lawrence in Causeway is a perfect example. The 2012 Oscar winner for Silver Linings Playbook and multiple-awards winner for American Hustle in 2013 now appears in a thoughtful, muted character study about a female soldier named Lindsay, suffering from the deep physical and psychological wounds retained from combat in Afghanistan. This is not a film likely to continue her collection of acting rewards, but if nothing else, it demonstrates a serious actor’s admirable dedication to meaningful subject matter over the lure of commercial and financial success. Ms. Lawrence is one of the film’s producers, and it would never have been made without her.
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Comes to Life at Largo With Pink, Beck, Jack Black and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O
The legend of Hannukah is that oil that was supposed to last for one night actually lasted for eight. That’s nothing compared to the miracle pulled off by Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin at the first-ever live edition of their Hannukah Sessions project, which took place Monday night (Dec. 5) at the tiny, 250-capacity Largo in Los Angeles. On the bill: a slew of headliner-sized names singing songs by Jewish artists. The event was originally envisioned during the pandemic as a video series of cover songs recorded in Grammy-winning producer Kurstin’s home studio, with each of Hannukah’s eight nights repped by...
Observer
What’s Leaving Streaming This December
A pre-Knives Out Daniel Craig marathon, a crime thriller pick of the litter, and a haunting ghost story from Guillermo del Toro make up just a few of the titles you need to catch before they say adiós later this month. From Oscar winners to big blockbusters, December gives you plenty of reason to bundle up and fire up the ol’ streaming platforms.
Observer
Amal Clooney Embraced All the Sparkles in a Glamorous, Crystal-Embellished Gown
Last night’s Kennedy Center Honors celebrated George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, Tania León and U2 for their contributions to American culture. For the big occasion, George and Amal Clooney both brought their sartorial best, with the actor choosing a classic tux, while the human rights lawyer opted for a glitzier aesthetic.
Comments / 0