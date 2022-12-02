Year-end releases reveal a plethora of fine actors vainly trying to apply their extraordinary skills to raise the quality level of mediocre films. Jennifer Lawrence in Causeway is a perfect example. The 2012 Oscar winner for Silver Linings Playbook and multiple-awards winner for American Hustle in 2013 now appears in a thoughtful, muted character study about a female soldier named Lindsay, suffering from the deep physical and psychological wounds retained from combat in Afghanistan. This is not a film likely to continue her collection of acting rewards, but if nothing else, it demonstrates a serious actor’s admirable dedication to meaningful subject matter over the lure of commercial and financial success. Ms. Lawrence is one of the film’s producers, and it would never have been made without her.

