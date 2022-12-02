Pittsburgh police: 1 critically injured when stabbed in neck

PITTSBURGH — A male was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck early this morning.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Montooth Street in the city’s Beltzhoover neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing as a result of an altercation between two people, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

They found a male with a stab wound to the neck. He was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

A male was arrested at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.

