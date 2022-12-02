ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police: 1 critically injured when stabbed in neck

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QjVBb_0jV4nLcQ00

PITTSBURGH — A male was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck early this morning.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Montooth Street in the city’s Beltzhoover neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing as a result of an altercation between two people, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

They found a male with a stab wound to the neck. He was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

A male was arrested at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L7sPF_0jV4nLcQ00

Friends, family hold vigil for high school student who died after a shooting in Monessen The 9th Street Park was packed with family and friends of Amari Altomore who died after he was shot in Monessen.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

SWAT called to deadly Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood after a male was found shot to death early this morning. So far, no suspects are in custody. Pittsburgh police responded to the area of 200 Rhine Place for a report of someone being shot around 12:30 a.m. They located a male with several gunshot wounds in the area of Rhine and Buente streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

16-year-olds charged with shooting girl they said was fighting their sister: report

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged with attempted homicide after a teenage girl was shot in Pittsburgh Monday afternoon, according to a story from WPXI. Citing court documents, the news outlet said witnesses told police that Raymur Sicklesmith, 16, and James Acklin, 16, got a gun and went to Frankstown Road in the city’s Homewood neighborhood to find the person they believed was responsible for fighting their 13-year-old sister.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man dead after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man died after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened a little after 12:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Rhine Place. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The person...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pbrtv.com

Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck

PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Cedar Avenue shooting: Surveillance video provides new angle

PITTSBURGH — Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a street on Pittsburgh's North Side became the scene of a triple homicide. The footage from the Allegheny County District Attorney's office was presented as evidence Friday at a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Jaylone Hines, one of the men accused in the shooting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
111K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy