*proBIRTH. If they were prolife, they would care about all the women who will die due to not being able to get the medical help they NEED.
child, kid, baby... these are all names given after birth. What about the 400,000+ kids in the foster system? What about the kids being killed in school? What about the kids that don't have enough to eat? Plenty of actual kids out there that need help. Let women live their lives and make the best choices for them. Spend your energy on helping actual children.
while I personally couldn't have an abortion I don't think it should be made illegal. there are too many risks. women dying because of pregnancy. children being born that aren't wanted it can't be took care of. the foster care system is overflowing! make it illegal then women will just have to do it illegally which could be deadly. women's mental and physical health are at risk
