Opinion: Without Boundaries The Same Outcomes Will Happen Over and Over
Whether it’s pertaining to my personal or my professional life, I hone in on boundaries. This is because for the first part of my life I didn’t even know what a boundary was.
The 5 Best Ways to Spend Your Money According to Psychology
How to spend your money to maximize your happiness. When people are asked how satisfied they are with their lives, rich people generally report being a lot happier than their poorer peers. But when rich people are asked how happy they are in the moment, they’re generally no happier than those who are less well off. This implies that money is more likely to make us happy when we think about it than when we use it. Which suggests that we’re not spending it on the right things. So, what do psychologists think we should spend our money on to maximize our happiness?
You May Get A 'Quiet Promotion' And Not Realize Until It's Too Late
There's a difference between a stretch opportunity and this exploitative behavior.
Do You Know How to Ask Questions in Your Relationship?
Asking questions is a key feature of any relationship, particularly your closest one. New research shows that the way you ask a question determines whether you'll get a straight answer. To strengthen relationships, ask open-ended questions and avoid questions that imply negative assumptions about your partner. When you seek information...
Opinion: New Relationships Need Time To Grow In Order To be Healthy
Lisa was a childhood friend who had been dating her boyfriend, Jeff for three months before they got engaged. Although I wanted to be happy for them, I couldn’t quite silence the dread that had been building in my stomach since they started dating.
To Be a Successful Entrepreneur, You Need These 4 Characteristics
Becoming a successful entrepreneur takes more than just a great idea. It also requires having these four characteristics.
Is Your Relationship Running on Autopilot?
Stability in a relationship is desirable in many ways, but it can sometimes lead to stagnation. New research suggests that happier couples are driven by feeling that their lives have meaning. Focusing on how each of you can feel more connected with your life's purpose can help you grow as...
The Deeper You Heal, The Better Your Access to Energy, And The Faster You Manifest Your Dreams
Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
Opinion: Long-Term Relationships Often Contain Small Mistakes
“I can order takeout now so that it’s ready when we get there to pick it up!”. Instead of trusting me to place the order, my fiance’ insisted on doing it himself. This was a common occurrence, and even though it seemed so trivial, I began to have a meltdown.
Opinion: Healthy Behaviors Will Improve Relationship Quality
After six months of dating my partner sat me down to have a conversation. Although it couldn’t have been easy, he decided to be completely transparent with me about his feelings in regards to how I had gotten a bit… lazy in our relationship.
