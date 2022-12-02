How to spend your money to maximize your happiness. When people are asked how satisfied they are with their lives, rich people generally report being a lot happier than their poorer peers. But when rich people are asked how happy they are in the moment, they’re generally no happier than those who are less well off. This implies that money is more likely to make us happy when we think about it than when we use it. Which suggests that we’re not spending it on the right things. So, what do psychologists think we should spend our money on to maximize our happiness?

13 DAYS AGO