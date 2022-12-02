ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
George J. Ziogas

The 5 Best Ways to Spend Your Money According to Psychology

How to spend your money to maximize your happiness. When people are asked how satisfied they are with their lives, rich people generally report being a lot happier than their poorer peers. But when rich people are asked how happy they are in the moment, they’re generally no happier than those who are less well off. This implies that money is more likely to make us happy when we think about it than when we use it. Which suggests that we’re not spending it on the right things. So, what do psychologists think we should spend our money on to maximize our happiness?
psychologytoday.com

Do You Know How to Ask Questions in Your Relationship?

Asking questions is a key feature of any relationship, particularly your closest one. New research shows that the way you ask a question determines whether you'll get a straight answer. To strengthen relationships, ask open-ended questions and avoid questions that imply negative assumptions about your partner. When you seek information...
psychologytoday.com

Is Your Relationship Running on Autopilot?

Stability in a relationship is desirable in many ways, but it can sometimes lead to stagnation. New research suggests that happier couples are driven by feeling that their lives have meaning. Focusing on how each of you can feel more connected with your life's purpose can help you grow as...
Rabih Hammoud

The Deeper You Heal, The Better Your Access to Energy, And The Faster You Manifest Your Dreams

Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Long-Term Relationships Often Contain Small Mistakes

“I can order takeout now so that it’s ready when we get there to pick it up!”. Instead of trusting me to place the order, my fiance’ insisted on doing it himself. This was a common occurrence, and even though it seemed so trivial, I began to have a meltdown.
