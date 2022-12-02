Read full article on original website
'Wednesday' Faces Backlash After Jenna Ortega Reveals She Had COVID While Filming Viral Scene
Wednesday emerged as a huge hit for Netflix following its debut on November 23. The Addams Family spinoff follows Jenna Ortega as the titular character as she navigates the mysteries of Nevermore Academy. One scene, in particular, has riled up the Internet, with fans absolutely obsessed with Wednesday’s expressive moves...
‘Serial Cheater’ T.J. Holmes Had Affairs With Three Women at ABC: Report
GMA3 host T.J. Holmes carried out at least three affairs with co-workers at ABC—including one with a previously unreported unnamed staffer at the network, according to Page Six. The latest accusation comes after revelations that he carried out relationships with both his co-host, Amy Robach, and a producer named Natasha Singh, the outlet reported. News of another Holmes indiscretion comes the same day ABC executives decided to bench both him and Robach from the show's third hour “indefinitely” amid growing pushback. Network President Kim Godwin even went so far as to call their relationship an “internal and external distraction” on an editorial call Monday, according to TMZ.Read it at Page Six
'The Holiday' Director Nancy Meyers Debunks Sequel Rumors
A U.K. tabloid has apparently gotten fans' hopes up, as the creator of the beloved Christmas movie denies a report that a sequel is in the works.
Who is Steve Banerjee's Wife Irene and What Happened to Her?
Annaleigh Ashford told Newsweek about playing Somen Banerjee's wife Irene in "Welcome to Chippendales."
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
Exhausted Bartender Cheered for 'Ruining Wedding' by Walking Out Mid-Shift
"It goes without saying that I no longer have a job there, but it's a relief," said the former bartender.
Emilio Estefan sings ‘for first and last time’ on Gloria Estefan holiday album
Mariah Carey may be the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, but Gloria Estefan wants to rule the whole holiday season. The legendary Latina singer has just released her second Christmas album, “Estefan Family Christmas,” performed at the 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and will appear at the “National Christmas Lighting Ceremony: Celebrating 100 Years,” airing on CBS December 11. This boost of holiday spirit came about during the pandemic, when many get-togethers were were canceled or scaled back. “I felt robbed of the last two holiday seasons because of COVID and everything else,” Gloria, 65, told The Post. Traditionally, the Estefan family’s holiday...
Howard Stern Criticizes Coverage of 'GMA' Hosts T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach
The popular radio host said he doesn't grasp the obsession of the anchors' rumored romance.
Alicia Witt shows off her growing hair following cancer treatments: ‘I’m honestly feeling pretty elated’
Alicia Witt has shared some photos of her growing hair after completing rounds of chemotherapy for her breast cancer battle.The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share images of her red hair. In the caption, she noted that she posted these pictures to “resonate” with others who have cancer and “have gone through the same” experience. She went on to describe why she kept her hair hidden during treatments.“I’m honestly feeling pretty elated about the state of my hair right now,” she wrote. “When I completed my treatment for breast disease back in March, I had worn ...
Kirstie Alley's Death Sparks Debate About Scientology's Views on Cancer
Following Alley's death from cancer at 71, a discussion was sparked about how the screen star's Scientology status may have affected her condition.
Woman Backed for Refusing to Take Teen Nephew on a Family Break
"My sister seems to think that because I am his aunt I have to pay for everything," she wrote on Mumsnet.
Widowed Mom Backed for Wanting Stepson to Leave Despite Having No Family
Hundreds of Mumsnet users have responded to the post, with one commenting: "He is a growing man, given his aggressive behavior, you are vulnerable here."
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Winning' Against Prince William in U.S. Tour
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix trailer left a former British tabloid editor musing that "the U.K. sometimes looks very small and very insular."
Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck’s ‘amazing’ ex-wife Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.In a Vogue cover story published on Tuesday, the 53-year-old singer and actor made a rare comment about Affleck’s former partner. Lopez called the 13 Going on 30 star “an amazing co-parent” and shared that Garner and Affleck “work really well together” when it comes to taking care of their three children.The “On The Floor” singer also opened up about the challenges of blending their families, ever since she and Affleck tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas...
Woman Applauded for Blanking Heartbroken Sister: 'Not My Problem'
"For the sake of your mental health, please cut these toxic people off," said one commenter on the viral Reddit post.
JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg shares photos with the Princess of Wales
John F. Kennedy ’s only grandson, Jack Schlossberg, not only spent time with Prince William last Friday, but also with the Princess of Wales . The 29 year old took to his personal Instagram Story to share photos of himself with the Princess at the Earthshot Prize Awards in...
'Happy Wife, Happy Life': James Woods, 75, Steps Out With New Bride 33-Year-Old Sara Miller, Showcases Wedding Ring
James Woods was spotted out with his new bride Sara Miller after taking the plunge, RadarOnline.com has learned, proudly showcasing his gold wedding band in Los Angeles, California. The 75-year-old actor was seen on a stroll this Wednesday, walking and talking with his 33-year-old Mrs. following their nuptials which he dished about on social media last month."All the staff at Musso's are such fantastic people. They brought us champagne because they hadn't seen us since we got married. Such sweet people!" he gushed in the caption of a photo showing the loved-up pair on November 4.Several friends and fans were...
Jane Fonda Returns to D.C. Amid non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Battle: Details on Her Appearance
Just three months after revealing she is battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Jane Fonda returned to Washington, D.C., to attend a climate change rally on Friday, December 2. The appearance marked her in-person return to Fire Drill Fridays. The Oscar winner first launched Fire Drill Fridays in 2019 to “sound the...
Woman Praised for Refusing To Go to Stepson's Wedding: 'Not Wanted'
""I have reached a breaking point," wrote the heartbroken stepmom in the viral Reddit post.
talentrecap.com
John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident
The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
