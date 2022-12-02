ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
musictimes.com

Kanye West Scares Off Donald Trump By Almost Dragging Him Into a Controversy?

Kanye West has lost friends, admirers, and billions of dollars in business negotiations due to his antisemitic comments, but he's not that in despair. In fact, he has high hopes of becoming the President - following the footsteps of the equally controversial Donald Trump. The thing is, he seems to have sucessfully scared off the ex-president.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West: Screw Donald Trump! I'm Running For President Too!

Last week, surrounded by hundreds of supporters and roughly four thousand American flags, Donald Trump announced that he’ll be running for president in 2024. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise, of course. In fact, it’s a pretty safe bet that Trump will run for president...
NME

Israel responds to Kanye West ‘Shalom’ tweet

Israel has reacted to Kanye West using the Hebrew greeting “Shalom” in the rapper’s first tweet since his account was reinstated. “Shalom”, which broadly means “peace”, was posted by West on Monday (November 21) along with a smily face symbol. The people behind what...
TheDailyBeast

Racist YouTuber Joins Kanye West’s Campaign

A racist YouTuber—who achieved internet infamy by urging pedestrians to say the N-word—has joined the ranks of Kanye West’s expanding, informal 2024 presidential campaign. Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, better known as “Sneako,” said on Monday night that he’s taking a hiatus from live-streaming to focus on his...
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West says Elon Musk is a half Chinese clone in return to Instagram

Whatever friendship Elon Musk and Kanye West appeared to have looks to now be a smoldering wreck, with Ye now slinking off to spout his bull on any social media platform he can before more ban hammers get swung at him. With the antisemitic rapper clearly feeling more than a...
Deadline

‘SNL’: Weekend Update’s Colin Jost Cracks Jokes About Kanye West’s Controversial Week In News

Kanye West has been making headlines all week following his continued antisemitic statements and Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” covered it all. Colin Jost started off the segment by talking about West’s appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jone’s internet show where he spewed off more hate and his love for Hitler. “It didn’t go great,” Jost said, putting it lightly. Jost then made reference to West saying, “I like Hitler” and joked that, that “was the same password he used to get into Mar-a-Lago” for his visit with Donald Trump. “At this point, I don’t think Kanye is off his meds so much as...
SheKnows

Gen Z Has Thoughts About Kanye West, Antisemitism & Cancel Culture

Kanye West is — sadly and predictably — at it again. Like Godzilla ripping relentlessly through the city, he’s on yet another social media rampage. In a Thursday afternoon interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, he freely and openly sang Hitler’s praises, attacked Jews, denied the Holocaust, and generally made a horrifically-appalling spectacle of himself. But he wasn’t done for the day; Thursday evening he tweeted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David, garnering a swift and well-deserved suspension. As of December 1st, nearly 20 companies have cut ties with the rapper, including Gap, Balenciaga (who is currently embroiled in controversy itself) and more; not even Parler wants to be associated with him, and that’s saying something.
TheDailyBeast

These Fox News Stars Gushed Over Kanye West—How About Now?

Now that Kanye West has gone full Nazi after telling Alex Jones “I like Hitler” and posting swastikas on Twitter, plenty of right-wing media figures have egg on their faces—perhaps nobody more than the handful of Fox News stars who’d only recently gushed about the rapper’s intellectual genius.Prior to Ye going “death con 3” on Jewish people, and before it was known that Tucker Carlson had edited out West’s antisemitic remarks, a slew of Fox News hosts and pundits raved about the star’s right-wing commentary following his much-hyped October interview with Carlson.In the initial two-part interview that aired on Carlson’s...
MSNBC

Under fire, Trump denies writing what he wrote about Constitution

Donald Trump has peddled ridiculous conspiracy theories about the elections for months. He’s talked about being reinstated to the presidency for months. He’s called for some kind of do-over election for months. But on Saturday morning, the Republican broke new ground with a specific argument. The former president,...
