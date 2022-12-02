Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Not Surprise When Kanye West Showed Intimate Photos Of Her To Yeezy Employees
Kim Kardashian is reportedly no longer surprised by the news that her ex-husband, Kanye West, showed off her intimate photos to Yeezy employees. However, the TV personality still can't help but feel disgusted with the idea.
Kanye West Calls Donald Trump a 'Liar'—He 'Said Things That Hurt Me'
"He lied about me, but I mean he's known for lying," West said of the former president during an appearance on Tim Pool's podcast "Timcast."
The Jewish Press
Candace Owens Admits Ye’s Comments were Antisemitic, Says She Stands by Jewish Friends
Candace Owens, who has come under fire by some in the Jewish community for failing to condemn a series of anti-Semitic comments made by her friend Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), on Tuesday clarified her stance by affirming that the rapper’s remarks were anti-Semitic and racist. “He hurt...
Caitlyn Jenner Says Kanye West Has 'Got Challenges'
The rapper's former in-law also told Fox News that she has to be "very careful" when discussing "family stuff."
NME
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Scares Off Donald Trump By Almost Dragging Him Into a Controversy?
Kanye West has lost friends, admirers, and billions of dollars in business negotiations due to his antisemitic comments, but he's not that in despair. In fact, he has high hopes of becoming the President - following the footsteps of the equally controversial Donald Trump. The thing is, he seems to have sucessfully scared off the ex-president.
Trump said Kanye West is a 'seriously troubled man, who happens to be Black,' and defends controversial Mar-a-Lago dinner
Trump recently hosted Kanye West at a controversial dinner at Mar-a-Lago along with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West: Screw Donald Trump! I'm Running For President Too!
Last week, surrounded by hundreds of supporters and roughly four thousand American flags, Donald Trump announced that he’ll be running for president in 2024. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise, of course. In fact, it’s a pretty safe bet that Trump will run for president...
NME
Israel responds to Kanye West ‘Shalom’ tweet
Israel has reacted to Kanye West using the Hebrew greeting “Shalom” in the rapper’s first tweet since his account was reinstated. “Shalom”, which broadly means “peace”, was posted by West on Monday (November 21) along with a smily face symbol. The people behind what...
Racist YouTuber Joins Kanye West’s Campaign
A racist YouTuber—who achieved internet infamy by urging pedestrians to say the N-word—has joined the ranks of Kanye West’s expanding, informal 2024 presidential campaign. Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, better known as “Sneako,” said on Monday night that he’s taking a hiatus from live-streaming to focus on his...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West says Elon Musk is a half Chinese clone in return to Instagram
Whatever friendship Elon Musk and Kanye West appeared to have looks to now be a smoldering wreck, with Ye now slinking off to spout his bull on any social media platform he can before more ban hammers get swung at him. With the antisemitic rapper clearly feeling more than a...
Kanye West Slams Obama In New Interview, Says 'We Got To Stop Dissing The Nazis All The Time'
It appears the artist formerly known as Kanye West has officially gone off the deep end. During a recent sit-down interview with right-winger Alex Jones, the rapper couldn’t stop gushing over the Nazis. In fact, he spent quite a bit of time proclaiming his fandom for Hitler, in particular.
Republican Jewish Group Tells Conservatives: 'Enough Is Enough' With Kanye
On Thursday, the rapper claimed that he made antisemitism "popular" and gave praise to Adolf Hitler on Alex Jones' InfoWars show.
Elon Musk Laughs Off Kanye West's 'Half-Chinese' Claim
"Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model and we have an Elon," West said in an Instagram post.
‘SNL’: Weekend Update’s Colin Jost Cracks Jokes About Kanye West’s Controversial Week In News
Kanye West has been making headlines all week following his continued antisemitic statements and Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” covered it all. Colin Jost started off the segment by talking about West’s appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jone’s internet show where he spewed off more hate and his love for Hitler. “It didn’t go great,” Jost said, putting it lightly. Jost then made reference to West saying, “I like Hitler” and joked that, that “was the same password he used to get into Mar-a-Lago” for his visit with Donald Trump. “At this point, I don’t think Kanye is off his meds so much as...
SheKnows
Gen Z Has Thoughts About Kanye West, Antisemitism & Cancel Culture
Kanye West is — sadly and predictably — at it again. Like Godzilla ripping relentlessly through the city, he’s on yet another social media rampage. In a Thursday afternoon interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, he freely and openly sang Hitler’s praises, attacked Jews, denied the Holocaust, and generally made a horrifically-appalling spectacle of himself. But he wasn’t done for the day; Thursday evening he tweeted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David, garnering a swift and well-deserved suspension. As of December 1st, nearly 20 companies have cut ties with the rapper, including Gap, Balenciaga (who is currently embroiled in controversy itself) and more; not even Parler wants to be associated with him, and that’s saying something.
These Fox News Stars Gushed Over Kanye West—How About Now?
Now that Kanye West has gone full Nazi after telling Alex Jones “I like Hitler” and posting swastikas on Twitter, plenty of right-wing media figures have egg on their faces—perhaps nobody more than the handful of Fox News stars who’d only recently gushed about the rapper’s intellectual genius.Prior to Ye going “death con 3” on Jewish people, and before it was known that Tucker Carlson had edited out West’s antisemitic remarks, a slew of Fox News hosts and pundits raved about the star’s right-wing commentary following his much-hyped October interview with Carlson.In the initial two-part interview that aired on Carlson’s...
MSNBC
Under fire, Trump denies writing what he wrote about Constitution
Donald Trump has peddled ridiculous conspiracy theories about the elections for months. He’s talked about being reinstated to the presidency for months. He’s called for some kind of do-over election for months. But on Saturday morning, the Republican broke new ground with a specific argument. The former president,...
Far Right Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene
The GOP congresswoman is poised to become even more influential when Republicans take back the House, but some far-right figures are pulling their support.
Donald Trump's Call to 'Terminate' Constitution Sparks Fury
"Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned," a White House spokesman said.
