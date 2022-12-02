Read full article on original website
Russian Commander 'Executed' Following Mass Desertions of His Unit: Report
Viktor Sevalnev, a 43-year-old ex-convict, was recruited by the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit, for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
Russian State TV Pundit Says Either 'We Win or There Will Be WWIII'
Margarita Simonyan, head of RT, did not rule out weapons being dropped on Washington D.C. or London.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
U.S. Wants China to 'Get COVID Right': Antony Blinken
China appears to be relaxing some of its COVID protocols, Blinken said on Monday.
'Humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction,' warns UN chief
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday slammed multinational corporations for turning the world's ecosystems into "playthings of profit" and warned failure to correct course would lead to catastrophic results. "We are treating nature like a toilet," Guterres said bluntly.
Ukraine Destroys Majority of Missiles from Putin's New Barrage: Zelensky
Zelensky called the destruction of the missiles "proof" that Ukraine was effectively countering "Russian terrorist capacities."
Putin Faces Fight To Keep Russians on Side as Support for War Plummets—U.K.
The U.K.'s Ministry of Defense said recent polling suggests public support for what Putin has called a "special military operation" is "falling significantly."
Full List of Drones Ukraine Has at Its Disposal
Russia was the target of yet another drone strike on Tuesday amid the Ukraine war.
Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself
Rumors speculate the Russian president is suffering from myriad illnesses, such as cancer and Parkinson's disease.
Russia Risks Collapse Over Ukraine Debacle, Lawmaker Warns
Boris Nadezhdin was accused of pushing anti-state rhetoric as he warned of the collapse of Russia.
Russia Losing 100 Soldiers a Day in Bloody Battle for Bakhmut, Report
Russia is on course to lose more than 100,000 soldiers within a year of the war starting as its forces are repeatedly depleted by Ukraine.
Drone Strikes Inside Russia Ramp Up Week After NATO Member Explored Idea
Damaged critical infrastructure could lead to a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as a frigid winter looms.
Putin Just Began His 'Inevitable' Barrage of Mass Missile Strikes
The full extent of the damage caused by Russia's wave of strikes on Monday was not immediately known.
Lessons From the U.S. Civil War Show Why Ukraine Can't Win | Opinion
During the early years of America's Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln sought a limited conflict against people he still regarded as fellow countrymen and with whom he sought reconciliation. Only after three years of stalemate did he turn to "Unconditional Surrender Grant," who in turn unleashed General William Tecumseh Sherman to "make Georgia howl" and help bring the war to its decisively violent conclusion.
Chinese Tech Is Powering Iran's Repression | Opinion
For more than three months now, ordinary Iranians from all walks of life have taken to the streets to vent their rage.
Internet Praises Ukrainian's Cooking Mid-Blackout: 'Resilience'
A man went viral showing how he cooks dinner as Ukraine continues to experience blackouts.
'I Stopped Wearing the Hijab. It Was a Relief'
After seeing the courage of the women in Iran, I feel compelled to call out what I now see as injustice.
