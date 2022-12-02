ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Happy Valley’ Final Season Sets U.K. Release Date, Teaser

By K.J. Yossman
 4 days ago
Sarah Lancashire and James Norton are set to reunite when “ Happy Valley ” returns to screens in January, the BBC confirmed today.

The third and supposedly final season of the show will drop in the U.K. on New Year’s Day, airing on BBC One and streaming platform iPlayer. (A U.S. release date has not yet been confirmed).

Lancashire returns as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the six-episode season, this time navigating relationships with her teenage grandson Ryan (played by Rhys Connah) and sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) whilst attempting to solve what appears to be a gangland murder. Norton, meanwhile, once again steps into the shoes of murderer and rapist Tommy Lee Royce.

The BBC have also released a 10-second teaser of the new season, in which Royce can be seen brooding in prison while Seargant Cawood, dressed in uniform, is on assignment, with a siren blaring behind her.

Joining Lancashire and Norton are Oliver Huntingdon (“The Rising”), Jack Bandeira (“Sex Education”), Alec Secareanu (“God’s Own Country”), and Anthony Flanagan (“Gentleman Jack”) while Ishia Bennison stars as Joyce, Shane Zaza as Shaf, Chord Melodic as Sledge, and Mete Dursun as Gorkem. Con O’Neill, George Costigan, Charlie Murphy, Derek Riddell, Karl Davies, Susan Lynch, Rick Warden, Vincent Franklin, Amit Shah, Mark Stanley, and Mollie Winnard also appear.

“Happy Valley” is produced by Lookout Point for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Showrunner Sally Wainwright exec producers alongside Lancashire. Faith Penhale and Will Johnston exec produce for Lookout Point while Rebecca Ferguson exec produce for the BBC.

