Ventura County, CA

Scattered rain showers expected in Southern California through the weekend

By Jennifer McGraw, Tony Kurzweil
 5 days ago

A series of storms are moving through Southern California Friday and will bring rain, snow and gusty winds to the region through the weekend.

While heavier showers are expected to remain mostly to our north, Los Angeles and Ventura counties will see between .25 and 1 inch of rain, with up to two inches possible at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service .

Los Angeles Weather & Radar

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are expect to receive up to 3 inches of rain through Sunday evening, with even higher totals expected in the mountains.

The weather service is also warning of strong winds through the weekend, with gusts between 25 and 45 mph as the fronts move through.

The widespread stormy weather will bring snow to our local resorts, with snow levels starting out around 7,000 feet before eventually dropping to about 6,000 feet.

The major mountain passes are expected to remain clear of snow through the weekend.

Drier conditions are expected to return to the region early next week.

