ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

COVID can live on groceries for days, scientists find in new study

By Chloe Taylor
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmLZI_0jV4n0AQ00

When COVID-19 first emerged to cause a historic global pandemic, questions naturally arose about how the virus was spreading.

One possibility was that people were picking it up from contaminated surfaces, a prospect that led to a surge of deep cleaning , panic buying of hand sanitizer , and questions about whether it was safe to open mail or unpack groceries without wiping them down first .

Now, new research from the U.K.’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) that looked into whether the virus was able to linger on grocery items suggests that being careful with some food items might not be a completely outlandish idea after all.

The foods that were tested, the research team said, “are commonly sold loose on supermarkets shelves or uncovered at deli counters or market stalls, they may be difficult to wash, and they are often consumed without any further processing i.e., cooking.”

They also tested food packaging materials that are either very common or used on products where consumption of the food may involve direct contact between the mouth and the packaging.

Scientists artificially applied infectious COVID-19 virus to the surfaces of the foods and packaging, and measured how the amount of virus present on those surfaces changed over time. The surfaces were tested in a range of temperatures and humidity levels over time periods that reflected their typical storage conditions.

The concentration of the virus that was applied to the items was representative of respiratory droplets landing on them, for example if an infected person coughed or sneezed nearby.

The researchers found that virus survival varied between grocery items, but for most of the foods tested they noticed a “significant drop” in levels of contamination after the first 24 hours.

Some goods, including bell peppers, bread, ham, and cheese, had infectious virus detected on them several days after they were contaminated. On some surfaces, like croissants, the virus remained present and transmissible for hours.

The study’s authors broke their findings down by categories of food.

Fruit and vegetables

Scientists at the FSA said that previous research had suggested COVID-19 was expected to survive better at chilled temperatures than at ambient food storage temperatures.

“But for fresh vegetables presented in this report the difference between survival at chill and ambient conditions, is not so clear cut,” they said in the report, which was published this week.

They said the virus survived for the longest time—up to five days—on broccoli when it was stored at 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit) with a humidity setting of 31%. Meanwhile, COVID lived on bell peppers for up to seven days when the peppers were chilled at 6 degrees Celsius.

On raspberries, the virus survived for variable lengths of time depending on conditions, but the report’s authors noted that the fruit’s pitted surfaces “may protect the virus from desiccation.” Apples, however, could have antiviral properties because of chemicals in their skin, the researchers noted, citing previous studies.

Baked goods and pastries

According to the study’s findings, COVID-19 lasts longer on white bread crusts than brown bread crusts. They speculated that this could be because of substances found in the higher levels of fiber in brown bread.

Pastries that were tested, including croissants and pain au chocolat, quickly inactivated the virus, researchers said. They hypothesized that this could be due to the baked goods being coated with a liquid egg wash that may have an inhibitory effect on COVID-19.

“Eggs have one of the highest levels of arachidonic acid in the human diet,” the study’s authors said. “It has been suggested that arachidonic acid and other unsaturated fatty acids which are present in high levels in eggs, may serve as antiviral compounds.”

Deli items

The study found that the virus had a very low survival rate on olives—even just one minute after contamination.

The research team noted that, as with apples, it was likely chemicals in olive skins inactivated the virus.

Meanwhile, the FSA’s scientists said deli items that were high in protein and saturated fats with a high water content supported longer virus survival—noting that past research had found COVID-19 could survive on processed meets for 21 days in a refrigerator.

“The long survival time of SARS-CoV-2 on sliced ham and cheddar cheese, with their high protein, saturated fat, and water content, highlight the importance of proper food handling to prevent any contamination by virus prior to consumption,” the study’s authors said.

Packaging

The researchers found that COVID was able to survive for up to a week on plastic surfaces, and several days on cartons. The virus was thought to be able to survive on aluminum cans for hours rather than days, they said.

However, they did note that the foods included in the study were artificially contaminated and were therefore not a reflection of contamination levels that might be found in grocery stores. They added that foods with lower contamination levels would require less time for the virus to decline to undetectable levels.

Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say COVID mainly spreads when an infected person breathes out droplets that contain the virus, which are then inhaled by someone else or find their way to another person’s eyes, nose or mouth.

While the CDC also says the virus can be spread via contaminated surfaces in some cases, the organization says there is currently no evidence that handling or consuming food can spread COVID-19.

“Follow food safety guidelines when handling and cleaning fresh produce,” the organization advises . “Do not wash produce with soap, bleach, sanitizer, alcohol, disinfectant, or any other chemical.”

While the FSA’s researchers acknowledged that several studies had found the risk of infection via contaminated groceries was “extremely low,” their findings had shown that some foods and food packaging material “can sustain infectious virus for a significant length of time.”

“There is the possibility of transmission through contaminated food if the food is in direct contact with the mouth and mucus membranes,” they said, but they noted that the implications of their findings were unclear because inhalation of respiratory droplets was considered to be the main route of COVID infection.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune: The American middle class is at the end of an era Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire ‘was run by a gang of kids in the Bahamas’ who all dated each other The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom

Comments / 90

Sylvia Montiel
4d ago

now I suppose they are going to campaign to get rid of all contaminated groceries to add to there taking down of our food supply. What's next??

Reply(1)
26
sh bas
3d ago

new study..this has been disproven get over the hysteria of covid already. it's like any other flu at this point

Reply(3)
16
ld59
3d ago

they figured if they ran it again after it being debunked it would pick up a few sheep who must have stayed in the barn during the first release of nonsense to wash groceries!!!! 🤣😂🤣😂,can't blame them ,being insane and desperate is an illness they just can't seem to shake !!!!!!

Reply
7
Related
Fortune

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says

If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
Fortune

How effective is the flu shot this year?

The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
Fortune

Even a mild case of COVID could wreck your gut’s microbiome, new study finds

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients who came down with the virus have reported a wide range of symptoms beyond the respiratory issues you might expect, including GI ailments like diarrhea, nausea, stomach pains, and loss of appetite. Researchers at Rutgers University may have discovered why. Why would...
Science Focus

Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria

The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
The Independent

Warning after scientists find faeces and dangerous bacteria at self-service check-outs

Health chiefs are warning festive shoppers to wash their hands regularly after a study found both faeces and vomit-inducing bugs - on self-service check-out screens.The investigation, where scientists analysed swabs from several everyday objects, revealed there were thousands of bacteria on the ubiquitous payment machines.E.coli, which causes vomiting, was present on nearly all the surfaces, while poo and microbes that lead to urinary tract infections (UTIs) were found on self-service screens.A bug commonly found in the vagina, mouth, throat and gut called Candida albicans, which can cause yeast infections, was also discovered on an escalator handrail.And shoppers may also be...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
womenworking.com

What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?

Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
findingfarina.com

3 of the Most Popular Cannabis Strains

Have you been curious about trying some cannabis? In 2021, the global cannabis seed market was estimated to be worth USD 1,445.05 million. The legalization of cannabis in the United States and other countries worldwide has led to a boom in the cannabis industry. Products such as oils, tinctures, edibles, and other products have risen over the past few years.
studyfinds.org

Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse

CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Fortune

Fortune

250K+
Followers
11K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy