Brick, NJ

New acquisitions for Havens Homestead Museum

By Anthony Rossics
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township Historian Gene Donatiello showed off new acquisitions for the Havens Homestead Museum located at Herbertsville Road in Brick at a recent Brick Historical Society meeting.

Dolores Waddill, past president of the Brick Historical Society, donated the items. Ms. Waddill was the third president in the history of the society from 1985 to 1989.

The society was founded in 1976 with Mr. Donatiello as its first president.

The items that were donated were a plunger-looking device that was used as a hand-operated washing device by pushing it into a basin of water and clothes.

The device holes would release the water and move the clothes up and down. According to society members, it is similar to a present-day agitator but operated by hand.

Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

