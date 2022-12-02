ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brielle, NJ

Council amends planning and zoning application requirements

By Sofia Iannuzzo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
BRIELLE — Borough ordinances “Land Use Procedures” and “Land Use Fees” were approved during the mayor and council meeting on Dec. 28.

The “Land Use Procedures” ordinance states that individuals not only have to have their taxes paid to date at the time of the application, but water and sewer billing up to date as well, according to Borough Administrator Thomas Nolan.

The state statute only requires the individual taxes to be paid up to date at the time of the application. The ordinance amending the requirements for Brielle will add a requirement that water and sewer payments are also up to date.

