Brick, NJ

Wreaths Across America Day comes to Brick on Dec. 17

By Anthony Rossics
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
BRICK TOWNSHIP — Wreaths Across America will be coming to Brick Township’s Gravelly Graveyard, off Princeton Avenue, on Dec. 17 at 9 a.m.

Wreaths Across America is an organization that works to honor the sacrifices made by members of the military services throughout the holiday season. The group is inviting community members to sponsor a veteran’s wreath in local cemeteries in time for this year’s National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17.

The organization works to place a holiday wreath at each grave of a veteran in order to “Remember, Honor and Teach,” according to its mission statement.

The group holds ceremonies throughout the country to accompany the laying of the wreaths, including one at Arlington National Cemetery, which is home to 269,000 veteran graves.

