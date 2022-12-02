TerrAscend Appoints Ira Duarte To Board Of Directors

TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF TER appointed Ira Duarte to its board of directors. In addition, Duarte will serve as the chair of the audit committee of the board of directors.

Duarte is an accomplished senior finance professional with more than 25 years of experience in a variety of finance, accounting and auditing leadership roles. She currently serves as CFO of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the global development and commercialization of medications utilized by organ transplant patients. Prior to joining Veloxis, Duarte served as senior director of corporate finance for Chiesi USA, Inc. and director of accounting and financial planning for Cornerstone Therapeutics, Inc., where she was a core member of the team that guided the sale of Cornerstone Therapeutics, Inc. to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

"I'm delighted to be joining TerrAscend's Board of Directors at this exciting moment in the company's evolution," stated Duarte. "The TerrAscend team has quickly established a reputation as a leading operator with strong growth potential. I look forward to supporting the audit committee on the financial reporting process and helping TerrAscend execute against its business strategy."

Jason Wild, executive chairman of TerrAscend, stated, "We are thrilled to add Ira to TerrAscend's board and look forward to leveraging her extensive corporate finance experience as we continue to execute on our financially disciplined growth strategy."

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash