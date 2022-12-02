Thousands without power in parts of Monterey County for apparent weather-related outages
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Thousands of people are without power early Friday morning over what PG&E is referring to as a weather-related outage.
The outages stretch along Highway 68 close to the Monterey Airport and in the Del Rey Oaks and Seaside area.
As of 5 a.m. just over 4,000 PG&E customers were without power.
There's no ETA for when power will turn back on as of 5:42 a.m.
We're reaching out to PG&E to learn more about the outages.
This is a developing story
