MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Thousands of people are without power early Friday morning over what PG&E is referring to as a weather-related outage.

The outages stretch along Highway 68 close to the Monterey Airport and in the Del Rey Oaks and Seaside area.

As of 5 a.m. just over 4,000 PG&E customers were without power.

There's no ETA for when power will turn back on as of 5:42 a.m.

We're reaching out to PG&E to learn more about the outages.

This is a developing story

The post Thousands without power in parts of Monterey County for apparent weather-related outages appeared first on KION546 .