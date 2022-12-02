ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Thousands without power in parts of Monterey County for apparent weather-related outages

By Victor Guzman
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkEHg_0jV4linR00

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Thousands of people are without power early Friday morning over what PG&E is referring to as a weather-related outage.

The outages stretch along Highway 68 close to the Monterey Airport and in the Del Rey Oaks and Seaside area.

As of 5 a.m. just over 4,000 PG&E customers were without power.

There's no ETA for when power will turn back on as of 5:42 a.m.

We're reaching out to PG&E to learn more about the outages.

This is a developing story

The post Thousands without power in parts of Monterey County for apparent weather-related outages appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA.com

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast drivers are feeling relief at the pump

SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast is feeling relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. The average price of a gallon of regular in California fell to $4.78 on Sunday, according to AAA. Prices have fallen nearly 70 cents in a month. Prices on the Central...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

Rock slide closes Highway 1 from Ragged Point to Big Sur

A rock slide discovered Friday has shut down Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to south of Big Sur in Monterey County, according to Caltrans. Rocks fell from a cliffside onto the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Big Sur. Caltrans engineers are assessing the damage before beginning the cleanup.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz Lighted Boat Parade returns after two-year hiatus

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Lighted Boat Parade returned Saturday after two years of being canceled because of COVID-19. Small and large boats took to the harbor with lots of music and joy. Crowds came out even despite the rain. “It's disappointing that it's raining, but we...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County residents not receiving EBT funds due to state glitch

SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of EBT recipients in Monterey County did not receive their funds on the first of the month due to a glitch, the county reported. When asked for information, Monterey County Department of Social Services (MCDSS) said that the problem prevented cash aid benefits for the CalWORKs and General Assistance programs from loading on cards.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

SIG Alert issued for south Highway 101 for semi-truck that spilled 400 sandbags near Prunedale

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said that traffic is backed up on southbound Highway 101 at Vierra Canyon. CHP said around 3:06 p.m., they received a call about a semi-truck that spilled sandbags all over the southbound number one lane. Eric Van Hagen The semi-truck struck the center median southbound US-101 at Vierra Canyon. CHP said The post SIG Alert issued for south Highway 101 for semi-truck that spilled 400 sandbags near Prunedale appeared first on KION546.
PRUNEDALE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas gang member arrested after pursuit ends near North County High School: deputies

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- After a chase with deputies, a wanted Salinas gang member was arrested near North County High School sometime last week and booked on Nov. 30, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Luis Lopez, 35 from Salinas, was wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence, and auto theft charges, said deputies. Luis Lopez, 35 The post Salinas gang member arrested after pursuit ends near North County High School: deputies appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Storm prep sandbag locations on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- With the storm approaching the Central Coast on Thursday night, local emergency agencies are helping residents prepare for the rain storm. We have a list of where you can get your sandbags to help protect your house. Monterey County There will be 18 locations where you can pick up sandbags throughout The post Storm prep sandbag locations on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced he has signed off on the final Homekey awards for 2022. Five California counties will receive a total of $36 million in funding for projects aimed at helping with homelessness. San Benito and Santa Cruz County each received upwards of $2 million for building new structures to aid The post Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad

Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire

SALINAS, Calif, (KION-TV): Salinas Fire saved two kittens from an apartment fire that occurred on the 300 block of Hayes Street on Sunday morning. Firefighters told KION they responded to an apartment fire that took place in an upstairs apartment unit around 10 a.m. Firefighters said that the fire was coming from the wall heater The post Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Hollister, CA

Hollister is the county seat of San Benito and is one of the largest cities in the Monterey Bay Area, California. Despite its large size, the place hasn't lost its small-town feel. When you visit, you'll see intimate places showcasing the city's incredible culture and vibrant community. Their cuisine reflects...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy