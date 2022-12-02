Falcons preparing for rapidly-improving rookie QB Kenny Pickett

The Steelers' season hasn't gone quite as hoped for with Pittsburgh fans. They sit at 4-7 at the bottom of the AFC North, but there have been some bright spots, including the development of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Steelers sideline analyst Max Starks, who played in the NFL as an offensive tackle for 10 seasons, largely in Pittsburgh, joined John and Hugh and chatted about Kenny Pickett and the progress he's made throughout the season.

"One of the things you saw early on was the turnovers. Trying to be aggressive, trying to throw to receivers he didn't have a comfort level with," says Max Starks. "In the last three weeks you've seen a clean sheet as far as interceptions, more decisiveness in the pocket, we're starting to see Kenny Pickett settle down, show poise, and he's starting to grow into that role."

Kenny Pickett took over the starting role from Mitch Trubisky in Week 5, leading the Steelers to a 3-4 record in his time as a starter. The Steelers have won two of their last three games however, and Pickett hasn't thrown an interception in the last three weeks.

Starks has also been incredibly impressed with what former UGA receiver George Pickens has shown in his first season in Pittsburgh.

To hear the entire interview with Max Starks, click here .