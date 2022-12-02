Read full article on original website
United Way and local businesses give back to kids in need for Christmas
OTTAWA -To make sure children in need this season receive Christmas gifts, the Illinois Valley United Way along with the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Department, and various local businesses have teamed up to donate bikes and toys to kids this season. According to United Way, 625 bicycles and over 25,000 toys were donated to county schools for kids to receive. A total value of $493,000 was given out that day.
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. 44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory …. Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening...
'Here for one another': Northern Illinois Food Bank ensures families are fed at pop-up Elgin market
"Demand is up, and we are here to help neighbors out that need it," said Mike Keane with the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
State of Illinois Job Fair on 12/6
The Workforce Center of Will County will be holding the State of Illinois Job Fair at their facility on Tuesday, December 6th from 10 AM until 1 PM CST. The Workforce Center of Will County is located at 2400 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet.
Habit for Humanity chooses Peru for next project
PERU – Habit for Humanity’s next build is in Peru. Todd Volker, Executive Director of Habitat of Humanity for LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties, announced the plans at Peru’s city council meeting. The next home project will be at 1124 Buffalo Street. The completed residence will be housing a small family in need. The property was previously owned by the city of Peru.
Mendota sells; acquires property Monday night
MENDOTA – The City of Mendota has sold municipally owned property and purchased another Monday night. The City Council voted to sell 1017 Main Street for $105,000, a property that was previously bought by the city with TIF money last year. The city also chose to purchase a business property at 807 Illinois Avenue for $45,000.
Body Found in Fox River Identified as Missing Woman: Officials
A body found in the Fox River early Monday morning has been identified as a missing woman who was last seen leaving a Jewel-Osco in a far northwest Chicago suburb over the weekend. Carpentersville police said they were called around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a body in...
SURF Broadband could be coming to Oglesby next
OGLESBY – A new internet provider could be coming to Oglesby that is capable of faster speeds than currently available. SURF Air Wireless LLC made a brief presentation Monday night at the Oglesby City Council Meeting. The LaPorte, Indiana company already has an agreement with the community of Mendota for high-speed internet for businesses and residents. The company said they will work with the community to explore adding their underground fiber optic service to the homes and businesses of Oglesby.
Gas dropping across Starved Rock Country
Fuel in Starved Rock Country is getting cheaper. But, according to Gas Buddy, it's dropping faster in some places than others. Compared with November 25, It's now $3.50 in Streator – a 20 cent drop. It's about a dime cheaper in Ottawa at about $3.70. Princeton has seen only a 5 cent drop to almost $3.80.
Forest Preserve programs feature crafts, hikes and tot time
Learn how to track animals during a Find Hidden Tracks program on Dec. 11 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Glenn P. Knoblock) Volunteer your time, take your tot to a nature program or make...
Loaves & Fishes: Doing something about it
A few years ago, while visiting the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, I purchased a blue tote bag with the words, “The Art of Doing Something About It” on the front. Those words really made me think. What if we all had an “it” – a cause, belief, or need we are passionate about? And then what if we all became devoted to doing something about it?
LaSalle author to discuss recent book at IVCC
OGLESBY – LaSalle native and author James Janko will discuss his most recent book, “What We Don’t Talk About,” at noon on Wednesday at Illinois Valley Community College. Janko is the author of two award-winning novels, “Buffalo Boy and Geronimo” and “The Clubhouse Thief.” “What We Don’t Talk About” will be published in late November by the University of Wisconsin Press. The novel is set in fictional Orville, Ill., a bucolic, charming, and almost Norman Rockwellesque — if you’re white. But like many midwestern cities in the 1960s, it is a “sundown” town — a place where Black Americans are prohibited from entering or remaining after dark. Events come to a head when a visiting nun from the South brings an African American friend with her to Midnight Mass one Christmas Eve. The event is free and open to the public.
School bus involved in 7-vehicle crash in Crest Hill
CREST HILL, Ill. - A crash involving a school bus, a semi and five other cars took place Monday morning in southwest suburban Crest Hill. Children were on the bus at the time of the crash but there were no reported injuries from the collision that happened around 7:48 a.m. on Route 53 near Broadway Street, according to Crest Hill police.
Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls. It happened at a home on Walnut and French streets. Details are limited, but Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said a person who had an active warrant was refusing to leave the home.
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville
A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
Dog gets blastomycosis after digging in the dirt
GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. (WIFR) - From digging around in the yard to losing a lung in the matter of weeks, one family is fighting to save their furry family member. At only three years old, a black lab named Mocha is in the fight of his life after he was diagnosed with blastomycosis that took away his ability to be a normal dog.
Aurora Fire Department reminding people about new smoke alarm law
The Aurora Fire Department is reminding people about Illinois' new smoke detector law that goes into effect on January 1st. The law requires any new smoke detectors being installed to be ten-year, sealed battery models. Smoke alarms already in homes prior to the first day of the year can stay...
Inspector General slams Pontiac prison workplace culture
A scathing report from the State Executive Inspector General show a climate of hazing and sexual discrimination created a hostile work environment at the state prison in Pontiac, including stating there is reason for disciplinary action against 10 employees for discriminating against a guard who was perceived to be gay.
LaGrange Road Back Open in Palos Park Following Fatal Accident Investigation
Traffic on LaGrange Road in south suburban Palos Park was shut down for over five hours while police investigated a deadly crash. LaGrange Road between 111th Street and 123rd Street was closed due to a collision at approximately 5:10 p.m., according to a Facebook post from police. Route 83 access...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday
After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
