Warner Bros Discovery's CNN Axes Several Hundred Jobs

A group of Meta Platforms, Inc META workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology...
U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chair Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) has publicly criticized Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX FTT/USD, for saying on Twitter that he would testify after “learning and reviewing what happened” at the exchange. What Happened: Waters, in a tweet on Monday, referred to...
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” after an online meeting SpaceX owner Elon Musk. What Happened: Maezawa, the founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, tweeted that he intends to make the big announcement on space on Dec. 9.
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Technology giant Apple Inc AAPL has had several CEOs leading the company over the years, including co-founder Steve Jobs heading the company through a period of innovative products like the iPod, iPhone and iPad. With big shoes to fill, Tim Cook took over for Jobs in 2011. Here’s a look at how the stock has since performed.
Icanic Brands Company Inc. ICNAF ICAN announced that the Canadian Securities Exchange has granted the company approval to change its corporate name to Leef Brands Inc. In connection with the name change, the company’s common shares will trade under the new trading symbol, “LEEF” as of December 7th, 2022. The company’s new CUSIP is 52426X104 and its new ISIN is CA52426X1042.
Calls for the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of tainted cryptocurrency exchange FTX, have been growing louder and on Saturday, Elon Musk joined the chorus. What Happened: When Devin Simonson, an entrepreneur, tweeted that “SBF doesn’t need anymore mentioning except for his court date,” Musk chimed in and said he concurs with him.
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
BuzzFeed will cut about 12% of its workforce to rein in costs, the online media company said Tuesday, as it joins a growing number of US firms that have taken similar measures in anticipation of a potential economic downturn.
As of Dec. 31, BuzzFeed had 1,522 employees across six countries, according to a regulatory filing.
“Our revenues are being impacted by a combination of worsening macroeconomic conditions, and the ongoing audience shift to vertical video, which is still developing from a monetization standpoint,” chief executive officer Jonah Peretti said in a letter to affected employees.
“That requires us to lower our costs. Unfortunately, reducing our workforce is an essential part of cost cutting. Staff salaries are the single largest cost at the company.”
Peretti said he expected the economic downturn to extend well into 2023.
Several technology companies, including Meta Platforms, Twitter and Snap, have cut jobs and scaled back hiring in recent months as higher interest rates, rising inflation and an energy crisis in Europe start to take a toll on the economy.
BuzzFeed shares fell 4% to $1.09.
OrbusNeich Medical has been approved for a Hong Kong IPO, and plans to use listing proceeds to boost its stable of more than 40 products approved over two decades. The medical device maker gets more than 80% of its revenue overseas, shielding it from low prices demanded by China’s centralized procurement system for medical devices.
PepsiCo Inc PEP is slashing jobs in the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions. The move, the WSJ reported, proves that cost-cutting is reaching areas other than tech and media. The report added that the job cuts involve hundreds of positions in the company’s North America beverage...
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc META Communications Director Andy Stone said the social media giant would consider removing news from its platform if Congress passes the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, but the company’s statement was met with skepticism online. What Happened: Stone shared Meta’s statement on the Journalism Competition...
President Vladimir Putin's point man on energy and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said even if Russia has to trim production, it will not sell oil subject to a Western price cap, Reuters reported on Sunday. The Group of Seven (G7) nations have agreed to put a price cap...
The Reef’s Muskegon Heights and Detroit retail locations are giving customers a chance to win a lifetime supply of cannabis through a new game dubbed “Reefopoly.”. offering chance to play for lifetime of free cannabi. Inspired by McDonald’s Monopoly sales promotion game, The Reef dispensaries will be handing...
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Instagram now offers tags like “business chat.”. What Happened: Social media expert Ahmed Ghanem posted a screenshot on Twitter saying Instagram now shows users if they are chatting with a business, personal or any other account type. Personal accounts are the only type of...
Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum initiated coverage on Array Technologies Inc ARRY with an Overweight rating and a price target of $28. The rating reflected a blend of the analyst's target P/E multiple, target EV/EBITDA multiples, and discounted cash flow analysis. Array is the second-largest solar tracker company in the...
Earlier this month, General Electric Company GE announced plans to spin off its healthcare business. GE Healthcare Holding LLC (GEHC) remains on track to trade independently on April 1, 2023, according to Oppenheimer. The Analyst: Christopher Glynn upgraded the rating for General Electric to Outperform, while keeping the price target...
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG with a price target of $72.00. The company reported a 2.9% growth in Q3 revenue of $1.58 billion and an adjusted EPS of $0.74, beating the estimate of $0.31. The...
GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson downgraded First Solar Inc FSLR from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $138.4 to $46.8. FSLR's most recent quarter was nothing short of a disaster across the board, Johnson noted. Still, FSLR has been among the best-performing solar stocks of 2022, despite...
