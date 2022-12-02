ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warner Bros Discovery's CNN Axes Several Hundred Jobs

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 4 days ago
  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD owned CNN informed hundreds of employees about layoffs as part of CEO Chris Licht's efforts to transform the cable news network.
  • The layoffs affected hundreds of staffers but amounted to a "single-digit percentage" of staff, CNBC reports.
  • CNN had about 4,400 employees. That would mean it downsized no more than about 400 staffers.
  • Licht sent a memo to all staffers after delivering the news to employees, which included long-time HLN anchor Robin Meade and reporter Chris Cillizza.
  • Licht wrote he would hold a town hall next week to answer any questions.
  • Licht's cuts are part of a broader effort at Warner Bros. Discovery to cut costs heading into 2023.
  • In April, Warner Bros. Discovery suspended every external marketing spending for its recently launched streaming service CNN+ and laid off CNN's CFO Brad Ferrer.
  • Discovery's current CFO for streaming and international, Neil Chugani, succeeded Ferrer.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery looked to eliminate other high-level positions at WarnerMedia across different business functions to cut costs and streamline leadership.
  • CNN's news streaming service failed to attract viewers questioning the future of alone news streaming services when entertainment-first options dominated the landscape.
  • Price Action: WBD shares traded lower by 0.09% at $11.62 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

