Deal reached in Wood County attempted homicide case
A 29-year-old man accused of attempted homicide in connection with a Wood County shooting has reached a plea deal, according to online court records. Jason Schultz, of Marshfield is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. May 30, 2022 in the town of Richfield. The alleged victim, whose name was not released, survived.
Accused dating app predator linked to second death investigation in Racine
An accused online dating predator is now under investigation for a second death in Racine. This comes after the death of a South Milwaukee woman last month.
WSAW
Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Appleton man accused of causing a crash that killed his passenger is now charged with his death. Axel Crus-Zelaya appeared by video Monday for an initial appearance. He’s charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. The crash...
CBS 58
Second Timothy Olson death investigation: Woman found dead in Olson's bed, per law enforcement source
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A law enforcement source confirmed to CBS 58 that Timothy Olson's mother found a woman dead in Olson's bed Nov. 8, in her home where Olson also lived. The law enforcement source also confirmed Olson then took the dead woman's car and drove it to northern Illinois where he abandoned it Nov. 9.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Co. deputies seize 900+ ecstasy pills during I-41 traffic stop, 3 suspects in custody
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A K9 deputy patrolling I-41 in Fond du Lac County found over 900 MDMA pills, meth, and marijuana during a traffic stop on Thursday that resulted in three arrests. In a Facebook post shared by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office,...
wtmj.com
“I won’t hesitate to kill you”: Wisconsin’s dating app predator faces charges for kidnapping, threatening elderly woman
MILWAUKEE — Court documents obtained by WTMJ confirmed that Timothy Olson, the man accused of using dating apps to take advantage of women across parts of Wisconsin, is facing five separate charges for his string of violent crimes. According to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court,...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect flees police in rush hour traffic, causes four-vehicle crash in southeast Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – What started as driving recklessly in a mall parking lot turned into a high-speed pursuit during rush hour traffic, causing a four-vehicle crash. On November 29, officers with the Wauwatosa Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle after it was seen driving recklessly through the Mayfair Mall parking lot.
kz1043.com
Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
WISN
New charges filed against suspected dating app 'predator'
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has filed new charges, including kidnapping and burglary, against Timothy Olson, the man known as the suspected dating app "predator." The district attorney charged Olson Sunday morning with five new charges: kidnapping, obtaining money without the individual's consent, two counts of...
wearegreenbay.com
Dog found dead behind a business in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department released information about an animal complaint where a dead dog was found behind a business. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on December 2 around 4 p.m., officers were sent to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Employees from the business called the authorities to report a dead dog.
nbc15.com
Watertown man dead after 50-foot fall while working at Superior shipyard, police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Watertown man who fell off a vessel while working at a Superior shipyard Monday. The Superior Police Department stated that police officers, members of the Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded around 11:50 a.m. to Fraser Shipyards, located at 1 Clough Avenue. Investigators were told a worker fell about 50 feet from a ship in a drydock to the ground below.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Costo theft, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole from Costco. The theft happened Nov. 20 at the store on Pershing Avenue. Police said the man took a gaming computer and monitor that he did not pay for. Anyone with information is asked to please...
cwbradio.com
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
Watertown man dies after falling around 50 feet at Superior shipyard
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A 64-year-old Watertown man died Monday after falling around 50 feet while working at a shipyard in Superior, police in the northern Wisconsin city said. In a news release, the Superior Police Department said the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. at Fraser Shipyards. A 911 caller reported the man fell off a ship and roughly 50 feet...
Columbia Co. teen receives meat from stolen 22-point trophy buck
LODI, Wis. — After a 15-year-old’s successful hunting experience was literally taken away from him, the story has a happier ending topped off with a delicious dinner. Garrett Diehm shot a buck in Columbia County on opening weekend for the nine-day gun-deer hunting season. The buck had 22 points, making it an incredible hunt for both him and his family...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Murder Victim’s Family Frustrated by Continued Delays
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The mother and sister of a murder victim expressed frustration at another delay Friday in case against suspect Jeremiah Robinson. Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets. The victim has not been identified.
wisfarmer.com
Longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shop headed to prison for failing to pay taxes
Christa Johnson, longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shoppe in Rio was sentenced to federal prison for failing to pay the IRS $326,905 in unpaid taxes. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Johnson, 57, of Cambria, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to tax avoidance and was ordered to pay $326,905 in restitution to the IRS and serve 1 year in prison. She was also assessed a $25,000 fine.
wtaq.com
Psychiatric Exam Ordered for Man Accused of Killing Relatives
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A psychiatric exam will be performed to see if there is support for the so-called insanity plea by a man charged with killing two of his relatives. Oscar Lemus-Franco, 31, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 28, 2020, incident at...
radioplusinfo.com
12-6-22 icy roads contribute to crashes on fdl county roads
Icy roads contributed to a series of crashes and vehicle runoffs in Fond du Lac County Monday morning. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says a line of freezing rain caused slippery roads in the southwest portion of the county. Crashes were reported on Highway 151 and Highway 49 and another crash on 151 at Highway 26. Highway crews were out laying down salt.
