Fond Du Lac County, WI

WausauPilot

Deal reached in Wood County attempted homicide case

A 29-year-old man accused of attempted homicide in connection with a Wood County shooting has reached a plea deal, according to online court records. Jason Schultz, of Marshfield is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. May 30, 2022 in the town of Richfield. The alleged victim, whose name was not released, survived.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death

AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Appleton man accused of causing a crash that killed his passenger is now charged with his death. Axel Crus-Zelaya appeared by video Monday for an initial appearance. He’s charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. The crash...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
kz1043.com

Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WISN

New charges filed against suspected dating app 'predator'

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has filed new charges, including kidnapping and burglary, against Timothy Olson, the man known as the suspected dating app "predator." The district attorney charged Olson Sunday morning with five new charges: kidnapping, obtaining money without the individual's consent, two counts of...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dog found dead behind a business in Oshkosh, police investigating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department released information about an animal complaint where a dead dog was found behind a business. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on December 2 around 4 p.m., officers were sent to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Employees from the business called the authorities to report a dead dog.
OSHKOSH, WI
nbc15.com

Watertown man dead after 50-foot fall while working at Superior shipyard, police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Watertown man who fell off a vessel while working at a Superior shipyard Monday. The Superior Police Department stated that police officers, members of the Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded around 11:50 a.m. to Fraser Shipyards, located at 1 Clough Avenue. Investigators were told a worker fell about 50 feet from a ship in a drydock to the ground below.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Costo theft, man sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole from Costco. The theft happened Nov. 20 at the store on Pershing Avenue. Police said the man took a gaming computer and monitor that he did not pay for. Anyone with information is asked to please...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
cwbradio.com

Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Murder Victim’s Family Frustrated by Continued Delays

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The mother and sister of a murder victim expressed frustration at another delay Friday in case against suspect Jeremiah Robinson. Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets. The victim has not been identified.
GREEN BAY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shop headed to prison for failing to pay taxes

Christa Johnson, longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shoppe in Rio was sentenced to federal prison for failing to pay the IRS $326,905 in unpaid taxes. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Johnson, 57, of Cambria, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to tax avoidance and was ordered to pay $326,905 in restitution to the IRS and serve 1 year in prison. She was also assessed a $25,000 fine.
RIO, WI
wtaq.com

Psychiatric Exam Ordered for Man Accused of Killing Relatives

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A psychiatric exam will be performed to see if there is support for the so-called insanity plea by a man charged with killing two of his relatives. Oscar Lemus-Franco, 31, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 28, 2020, incident at...
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-6-22 icy roads contribute to crashes on fdl county roads

Icy roads contributed to a series of crashes and vehicle runoffs in Fond du Lac County Monday morning. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says a line of freezing rain caused slippery roads in the southwest portion of the county. Crashes were reported on Highway 151 and Highway 49 and another crash on 151 at Highway 26. Highway crews were out laying down salt.

