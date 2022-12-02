Read full article on original website
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
First headliner announced for Musikfest 2023
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It may be the holiday season, but it's never too soon to start thinking about Musikfest. ArtsQuest has announced the first headliner for the 2023 festival. The Goo Goo Dolls are making a stop at the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 9, ArtsQuest announced Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popup Christmas show draws crowd at Peddler's Village
BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - Peddler's Village was rocking to the sound of the holidays this weekend. "The Million Dollar Quartet Christmas" drew a large crowd at the shopping area in Bucks County on Sunday. The pop-up show featured musicians portraying Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.
WFMZ-TV Online
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem makes travel magazine's list of 'best places to spend Christmas'
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The "Christmas City" is once again living up to its name. Bethlehem is among the top 32 best places to spend Christmas around the world, according to a travel and lifestyle magazine. Though they aren't ranked in order, the little town was the first feature on the...
Musikfest unveils 40th anniversary poster for 2023 festival
Musikfest has unveiled the poster for their 2023 festival, which will mark the 40th anniversary of the annual Bethlehem tradition. The poster was designed by an Allentown family of artists called Maltas Con Leche, helmed by father Rafael Menendez and including his six children, ranging in ages from 4 years old to 22 years old, according to a release from ArtsQuest. The poster will be officially unveiled at the Banana Factory as part of Friday evening’s First Friday events, which run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Members of the family will be on hand to unveil their work.
WFMZ-TV Online
Historic homes, mansion opening their doors for holidays
READING, Pa. — It will be a weekend to embrace the holiday spirit and the history of the Centre Park Historic District in Reading. "We start it on Saturday, which is our moonlight tour, which will consist of doing the homes in the evening time because there's nothing like see a home lit up at night," said Karl Ford, a homeowner with a home on the tour.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon County puts unique twist on holiday festival
JIM THORPE, Pa. - Towns across the greater Lehigh Valley are gearing up for Christmas and throwing some events of their own. One in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County had a unique twist. Lots of people showed up to the second annual Carbon County Black Forest Krampusnacht Festival on Sunday. It's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas movie made by Northampton native and her husband hitting big screen again at Roxy Theatre
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton native Jenn Gotzon grew up going to the Roxy Theatre. It's where the love story between she and her husband, Jim Chandler, will come alive on the big screen, for the second year in a row. "We created this story based on my real life. It's...
WFMZ-TV Online
'New chapter': Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem. Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. "Over the past few months, issues...
WFMZ-TV Online
Family-owned restaurant featuring authentic Mexican cuisine and decor opens in Easton area
PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new destination for chalupas, chiles rellenos and other Mexican favorites has joined the Easton area's restaurant roster. Cancun Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned and -operated eatery serving authentic Mexican cuisine, opened Thursday at 755 S. 25th St. in Palmer Township, next to Jill's Hallmark. The full-service...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Beam me up, Scotty!
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, there are comments about wardrobe choices, Ranger, and some beef between callers. But first, there's a comment about certifying the election in Luzerne County. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Main Line Media News
New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going
For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
$1.24M lottery ticket sold in Lackawanna County
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, a Jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Match 6 lottery ticket worth $1.24 million was sold in South Abington Township. According to Pennsylvania Lottery officials, the winning ticket matched all six winning numbers, 1-7-23-30-33-42, to win the $1.24 million jackpot prize. The ticket was sold at Tobacco King on Northern Boulevard in […]
Yuengling Mansion holds Christkindlmarkt
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Decorating for the holidays can be quite an undertaking. That’s an understatement for a local historical mansion. It took things to the next level with an annual holiday event. Handmade gifts-a-plenty filled the Christkindlmarkt at the historic Yuengling Mansion, but it was not elves who did all the work. More […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab closes at Bethlehem Square, to reopen as Korean barbecue
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location, but the restaurant will reopen in January as a Korean barbecue and hot pot eatery. 88 K-Pot will open sometime next month, manager Eddie Zhang said. The three Flaming Crab locations in Lower Nazareth Township,...
Lottery winner worth $1.24 million sold in Lackawanna County
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.24 million from the Sunday, December 4 drawing was sold in Lackawanna County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers — 1, 7, 23, 30, 33, 42 — to win the $1.24 million jackpot prize.
Superheroes raise hope in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s difficult enough for a parent with one child dealing with a devastating illness, but imagine having two children facing such a serious health struggle. That’s the plight of a family in Lackawanna County, and on Saturday, that family received an outpouring of support. It’s not unusual to see a […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
