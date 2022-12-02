Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Middle schooler wins team basketball game with incredible ‘full-court buzzer-beater’
MARSEILLES, Ill. (Gray News) – A middle school student in Illinois is celebrating big after his incredible buzzer-beater at a basketball game. Eighth grader Cooper Thorson from Milton Pope School in Marseilles made the incredible shot caught on camera last week. In a video recorded and posted to Twitter...
KWQC
90-year-old Geneseo resident set to graduate from Northern Illinois University
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Some students take a gap semester or a gap year while away at college. One Northern Illinois University student is wrapping up her degree after taking nearly seven gap decades. 90-year old Joyce Viola DeFauw grew up a farmer’s kid in Geneseo, Illinois. At that time...
Which Illinois High School has the Most Football State Titles?
A high school in Illinois won its 10th state title in program history last weekend, but that doesn't even put them close to the record for most state championships. So which high school reigns supreme in football in the Land of Lincoln?. I was reading this article from the Chicago...
nrgmediadixon.com
New Holiday Art Banners Adorn First Avenue Bridge Between Sterling and Rock Falls
Holiday artwork from Woodlawn Arts Academy’s summer 2022 “Christmas in July” exhibit is now featured on holiday banners lining the First Avenue Bridge between Sterling and Rock Falls. The banners are a partnership project between Woodlawn Arts Academy and Sterling Main Street, and will remain up through...
wglc.net
LaSalle author to discuss recent book at IVCC
OGLESBY – LaSalle native and author James Janko will discuss his most recent book, “What We Don’t Talk About,” at noon on Wednesday at Illinois Valley Community College. Janko is the author of two award-winning novels, “Buffalo Boy and Geronimo” and “The Clubhouse Thief.” “What We Don’t Talk About” will be published in late November by the University of Wisconsin Press. The novel is set in fictional Orville, Ill., a bucolic, charming, and almost Norman Rockwellesque — if you’re white. But like many midwestern cities in the 1960s, it is a “sundown” town — a place where Black Americans are prohibited from entering or remaining after dark. Events come to a head when a visiting nun from the South brings an African American friend with her to Midnight Mass one Christmas Eve. The event is free and open to the public.
wglc.net
Habit for Humanity chooses Peru for next project
PERU – Habit for Humanity’s next build is in Peru. Todd Volker, Executive Director of Habitat of Humanity for LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties, announced the plans at Peru’s city council meeting. The next home project will be at 1124 Buffalo Street. The completed residence will be housing a small family in need. The property was previously owned by the city of Peru.
starvedrock.media
Gas dropping across Starved Rock Country
Fuel in Starved Rock Country is getting cheaper. But, according to Gas Buddy, it's dropping faster in some places than others. Compared with November 25, It's now $3.50 in Streator – a 20 cent drop. It's about a dime cheaper in Ottawa at about $3.70. Princeton has seen only a 5 cent drop to almost $3.80.
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Illinois, you should add the following town to your list.
starvedrock.media
Forty-four units travel Peru Parade route Saturday
Local residents braved the cold to watch or participate in Peru's Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday evening. Plenty of holiday lights on cars, trucks and flat racks lit up the parade's path across 13th street, down Peoria, across on 4th and on up to Washington Park. Mayor Ken Kolowski had a busy float with candy canes, a snow man and gifted wrapped boxes.
wglc.net
OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider for Princeton
PRINCETON – OSF HealthCare announced they have added a new primary care provider to its staff in Princeton. Jennifer Comerford, APRN will be joining the OSF Medical Group office. She received a Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois University and Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue University Global.
starvedrock.media
Sesame Street's Bob McGrath passes; grew up near Grand Ridge
A La Salle County native and an original Sesame Street cast member has died. Bob McGrath's death was announced Sunday by his family and Sesame Workshop. He was 90 years old. Waltham resident Mary Small knew Bob as a first grader at the Oxford one room school near Grand Ridge. While growing up, McGrath sang for many functions – some in the evening – and then dragged himself to school the next day. The future actor attended Marquette High School and later, the University of Michigan. McGrath worked on NBC TV's famed “Sing Along with Mitch” in the early 60's.
wjol.com
Crash Closes Route 53 In Front of Stateville
Seven vehicles involved in a crash in Lockport that has Route 53/Broadway closed between Caton Farm Road and Division. The crash involves a school bus and semi-tractor trailer. Crest Hill Deputy Chief Jason Opiola tells WJOL that there were children on the school bus. The roadway is closed due to extensive property damage and waiting for tow trucks to untangle the crash. Four people transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Board Honors and Says Farewell to Departing 10 Members and Retiring Treasurer and Sheriff
At the November Lee County Board meeting, it ended bitter sweet as the county acknowledged the fact that several long time members of the board would not be returning for the December meeting. The county board, due to the recent census numbers, needed to be reduced in size from 24...
wglt.org
CEFCU distributes $35 million to members
A central Illinois-based credit union has given an extra $35 million to owners. Peoria-based CEFCU said in a news release the extraordinary dividend reflects strong financial results. Credit unions are member-owned and participate in profits. “CEFCU’s strong financial results and continued member loyalty have made another Extraordinary Dividend available for...
fox32chicago.com
School bus involved in 7-vehicle crash in Crest Hill
CREST HILL, Ill. - A crash involving a school bus, a semi and five other cars took place Monday morning in southwest suburban Crest Hill. Children were on the bus at the time of the crash but there were no reported injuries from the collision that happened around 7:48 a.m. on Route 53 near Broadway Street, according to Crest Hill police.
WSPY NEWS
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville
A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
wcbu.org
A Peoria couple is transforming a 77-passenger school bus into their tiny dream home
A Peoria couple is looking to hit the road soon…in their 77-passenger school bus that has been renovated to serve as their tiny home on wheels. Rachel and Levi Plouse have been working to renovate the 2001 Freightliner FS-65 school bus, now named Bustav, since March of 2021. They’re originally from Colorado.
wcbu.org
Peoria store brings back a unique piece of local holiday nostalgia
An iconic piece of central Illinois holiday history that seemed lost forever is once again on display in Peoria. Urban Artifacts, the vintage souvenir and antique shop on Sheridan Road, has one of the old Bergner's Talking Christmas Trees set up for viewing. Jon Walker, who co-owns Urban Artifacts with...
1470 WMBD
Peoria crews respond to business fire Sunday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called Sunday afternoon to the area of NE Adams and Voris Streets on reports of a roof on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said crews found heavy smoke coming from a two-story business when they arrived around 4:35 p.m. It took them a little less than an hour to bring the fire under control.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
