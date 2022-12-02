Read full article on original website
Pianist Rudnytsky To Perform at Framingham Library December 11
FRAMINGHAM – Pianist Roman Rudnytsky will perform at the Framingham Public Library on Sunday, December 11 as part of the Bob Dodd Sunday Concert Series. The free concert takes place in the Costin room at the main Framingham Library from 3 to 4 p.m. It will also air on the Library’s YouTube channel live.
Framingham Library Holiday Tradition Wednesday: A Reading of A Christmas Carol
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham Public Library tradition returns on Wednesday, December 7 with a reading of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by Dr. Helen Heineman. Dickens prepared a special version of “A Christmas Carol” that he used during reading tours in England and the United States, ending in Boston. Dr. Heineman will perform a dramatized reading of this version, enhanced by a slideshow of over 205 illustrations.
Library’s SparkLab Holding Snowman Arts & Crafts
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library’s SparkLab is holding a snowman arts & crafts workshop on Thursday, December 8 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the main Framingham Library. Attendees can make their own snowman using socks, rice, and fabric. Pre-registration is not required. Drop-ins encouraged.
Photo of the Day: First-Ever Frosty 5K in Natick
NATICK -The first-ever Frosty 5K was held this morning in Natick. The road race was sponsored by the Natick High Track and Field and XC Boosters Club. About 500 runners and walkers participated in the race, which began at Natick High and ended at Natick High. SOURCE captured runners as...
Robin M. Falcione, 71
FRAMINGHAM – Robin M. Falcione, 71, of Framingham passed away at West Newton Health Care on November 29, 2022 following complications from a long illness. She was born in Wareham on September 30, 1951 to the late Robert and Dorothy (McDermott) Falcione. Robin was a human resources specialist at...
Christa McAuliffe Library Hosting Gingerbread House Workshop
FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe Library branch will hold a gingerbread house workshop for kids on December 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. The workshop is for kids in grades 1-5. Call the library to register. Gingerbread houses originated in Germany during the 16th century. The elaborate cookie-walled houses,...
PHOTOS: 31st Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive year, the annual tree lighting was combined with a holiday block party. Attendees were given free popcorn, free cookies, and free hot cocoa. The Framingham Public Library was distributing free books. Santa arrived on a fire truck. And Santa, with the help of...
Ethel M. (Terry) Frattaroli, 103
WEST NEWTON – Ethel M. (Terry) Frattaroli, of West Newton, died Monday, November, 28, 2022 in her home. She was 103. Ethel was born in East Boston on February 24, 1919, a daughter of the late William and Theresa (Costello) Terry. Raised in East Boston, she lived in Winthrop...
Anthony Ferlazzo, 91, U.A. Army Medic, Partner at CompRep Associates
NATICK – Anthony “Tony” Ferlazzo of Natick passed away at the age of 91 on November 30, 2022. A caring family man, Tony was the beloved husband of Stephanie (Papia) Ferlazzo. Devoted father of Carol Manning and her husband Jamey, Nancy Ferlazzo Foody and John Ferlazzo. Loving grandfather of Andrew Manning and his wife Samantha, Alyssa Manning Gramajo and her husband Axel. Great grandfather of Amaia, Alex, Luke, Colin and Liam. Tony grew up in Newton Highlands and was one of nine children of the late Joseph and Nancy (LaCava) Ferlazzo from Filicudi, Italy.
SparkLab Hosting Adult Beginner Sewing Workshop Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The SparkLab at the Framingham Public Library is holding an adult beginner sewing workshop on Monday, December 5. Learn to use a sewing machine while making a tote bag. Bring your own quilting weight cottons or come at least 30 minutes early to pick from our supply.
Dunning Elementary Principal To Retire In 2023
FRAMINGHAM _ The Dunning Elementary School Principal emailed families this morning to announce she would retire at the end of the school year. “I have had the privilege of being part of the Framingham community for the past 36 years. It was my home for 25 years, I raised my two children here, and I have worked for Framingham Public Schools for over 20 years,” wrote Principal Michele Schecter. “When I moved to Framingham in 1986, I never imagined that I would one day be a principal of one its many elementary schools! For the past 9 years I have been honored to work alongside the incredibly talented Dunning staff, who always go above and beyond to support students, as well as the families, who are always so supportive of our school.”
Dorothea R. Cedrone, 88
FRAMINGHAM – Dorothea R. Cedrone, 88 of Framingham, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022 at Beaumont Nursing Home after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Lucille (George) Machiner. Dorothea was married to Amato Cedrone with whom she shared 68 years of marriage.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, December 5, 2022
1 USA lost in the World Cup over the weekend, but Brazil plays today in the round of 16. Brazil will play South Korea at 2 p.m. 2. Also at 2 p.m., Mayor Charlie Sisitsky will hold a celebration to mark the signing of the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail expansion. The public is invited to attend the event at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building.
Steven C. Serway, 71, Naval Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Steven C. Serway, 71, a resident of Framingham died on Friday November 25, 2022. Born in Rome, New York, he was the son of the late John & Marilyn (Heintz) Serway, and the husband of Ellen N. (Brett) Serway who survives him. Raised and educated in Rome,...
Community Stargazing Friday at Christa McAuliffe Center at Framingham State University
FRAMINGHAM – the public is invited to join the Christa McAuliffe Center staff outside the McCarthy Center’s main entrance to learn about the International Space Station (ISS), its current crew, and experiments being conducted onboard. From approximately 5:15 to 5:20 p.m., attendees can watch as the ISS passes...
Dorothy M. Wood, 101
FRAMINGHAM – Dorothy M. Wood, 101, a lifelong resident of Framingham died Friday, December 2, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late William & Agnes (Hannon) Gorman, and the beloved wife of the late Theodore L. Wood. As devout a Catholic as Dorothy was, she...
George Joseph Sims, 93
FRAMINGHAM – George Joseph Sims, 93, of Holliston, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. Born in Brookline, he was the son of the late Margaret (Lynch) and James Sims. He was the husband of Barbara (Warren) Sims and the late Mary...
SKYBOKX 109 Hosts USA World Cup Watch Party & Breakfast Buffet Saturday
NATICK – As the World Cup continues in Qatar, SKYBOKX 109 in Natick is gearing up to open their doors early on Saturday, December 3, to cheer on team USA in round. 16 against the Netherlands. Indulge in an all you can eat American Breakfast Buffet including brunch favorites like; fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, and breakfast potatoes. Kick back and enjoy the action with 24 big screen TVs and top of the line entertainment system, ensuring you won’t miss a beat!
Broncos Wrestling Opens Its Season Saturday at the Ashland Early Bird Tourney
FRAMINGHAM – The co-ed Keefe Technical wrestling team will open its season this Saturday, December 10 at the Ashland early bird tournament said head coach Mark Hamilton. Wrestling is a no-cut sport at Keefe Tech, and 30 students have tried it and 22 are currently attending practices, explained Coach Hamilton.
Cosgrove & Lincoln To Framingham High Wrestling Team
FRAMINGHAM = The co-ed Framingham High wrestling team will opens its season this weekend on the road. The first match is December 10 against Timberlane, Andover, and Noble out of Maine. There are 45 Flyers on the roster, said Head Coach Erik Delehanty. “Wrestling is a unique sport that you...
