FRAMINGHAM _ The Dunning Elementary School Principal emailed families this morning to announce she would retire at the end of the school year. “I have had the privilege of being part of the Framingham community for the past 36 years. It was my home for 25 years, I raised my two children here, and I have worked for Framingham Public Schools for over 20 years,” wrote Principal Michele Schecter. “When I moved to Framingham in 1986, I never imagined that I would one day be a principal of one its many elementary schools! For the past 9 years I have been honored to work alongside the incredibly talented Dunning staff, who always go above and beyond to support students, as well as the families, who are always so supportive of our school.”

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO