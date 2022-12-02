OGLESBY – LaSalle native and author James Janko will discuss his most recent book, “What We Don’t Talk About,” at noon on Wednesday at Illinois Valley Community College. Janko is the author of two award-winning novels, “Buffalo Boy and Geronimo” and “The Clubhouse Thief.” “What We Don’t Talk About” will be published in late November by the University of Wisconsin Press. The novel is set in fictional Orville, Ill., a bucolic, charming, and almost Norman Rockwellesque — if you’re white. But like many midwestern cities in the 1960s, it is a “sundown” town — a place where Black Americans are prohibited from entering or remaining after dark. Events come to a head when a visiting nun from the South brings an African American friend with her to Midnight Mass one Christmas Eve. The event is free and open to the public.

OGLESBY, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO