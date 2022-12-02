ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Ye no longer buying Parler, has Twitter account suspended

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10peWY_0jV4jlEM00

The rapper Ye is no longer buying right-leaning social media site Parler, the company said Thursday.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, had offered to buy Parler in October . At the time, Ye and Parlement Technologies, which owns Parler, said the acquisition would be completed in the last three months of the year. The sale price and other details were not disclosed.

“This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November,” Parlement Technologies said in a statement Thursday. “Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’

Early Friday, Ye’s Twitter account was suspended after the rapper posted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. New Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the suspension in a tweet replying to a Ye post of an unflattering photo of the billionaire, which Ye called his “final tweet.”

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted.

Parler is a small platform in the emerging space of right-leaning, far-right and libertarian social apps that promise little to no content moderation to weed out hate speech, racism and misinformation, among other objectionable content. None of the sites have come close to reaching mainstream status.

Parler launched in August 2018 but didn’t start picking up steam until 2020. It was kicked offline in January 2021 over its ties to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol earlier that month. A month after the attack, Parler announced a relaunch but didn’t return to Google Play until September of this year.

Ye has made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks, including praising Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday. Ye’s remarks led to his suspension from social media platforms, his talent agency dropping him and companies like Adidas cutting ties with him . The sportswear manufacturer has also launched an investigation into his conduct.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution

Former President Trump on Monday insisted he does not want to “terminate” the Constitution, responding to broad backlash after he said over the weekend its rules and laws should be disregarded so he can return to the White House. Trump, in a pair of posts on Truth Social, responded to the fallout from his comments […]
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo PD: Missing persons case turns into homicide investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On December 6, 2022, the San Angelo Police Department announced that the remains of 31-year-old Eric Talton were found in Junction, Texas. Talton went missing on August 10, 2022 according to police. Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department began investigating and learned that Talton’s disappearance was “criminal in nature.” According […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

ABC pulls daytime anchors off air after romance disclosure

ABC News has taken a pair of daytime news personalities off the air after reports of a romantic relationship between the two anchors surfaced. Colleagues Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who are both anchors of ABC’s “GMA 3” afternoon show have been taken off the air by network President Kim Godwin while the outlet decides […]
KLST/KSAN

Biggs renews challenge to McCarthy amid lack of consensus alternative

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on Tuesday renewed his challenge against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker as McCarthy’s opponents aim to keep him from securing the gavel on the House floor but lack a viable alternative. “I’m running for Speaker to break the establishment,” Biggs, a former chairman of the confrontational conservative House […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
MISSOURI STATE
KLST/KSAN

McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution comments

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said anyone who suggests the Constitution could be suspended “would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States.” McConnell’s comments appeared directed squarely at former President Trump, who recently called for the termination of parts of the Constitution in light of […]
KLST/KSAN

Chuck Todd talks ‘Meet the Press’s’ future as TV’s longest-running show marks 75th anniversary

“Meet the Press” is marking a milestone 75 years in the making. The NBC Sunday morning show — the longest-running TV program in history — celebrated its 75th anniversary with a bash at the Smithsonian’s Renwick Gallery in Washington on Monday. Chuck Todd, the show’s moderator since 2014, told a packed crowd of lawmakers, journalists, and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
KLST/KSAN

US intelligence chief: Parents ‘should be’ concerned for kids’ privacy on TikTok

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines is warning parents about risks to their children’s data privacy on the social media platform TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. In an interview with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell at the Reagan National Defense Forum, Haines said it is “extraordinary” how adept the Chinese government is at […]
KLST/KSAN

Arrested Edinburg man was on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives list

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was among three arrests made in late November of people on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders list. Eduardo Quinones Fuentes, 28, of Edinburg, was arrested in Nov. 23 by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender’s Fugitive Task Force, including the U.S. Border Patrol. Fuentes had […]
EDINBURG, TX
KLST/KSAN

Arizona certifies 2022 election results amid threat of more GOP challenges

Arizona officials certified the state’s vote canvass on Monday, officially declaring winners in the high-profile gubernatorial and Senate races, among other contests, as GOP figures vow to fight the election results in court. The once low-profile certification process turned into a fierce battle between election officials, Republican candidates and some county boards as the GOP seized on […]
ARIZONA STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy