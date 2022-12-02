ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Driver defies death in semi-truck crash; truck dangling between Indiana Toll Road bridges

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BIDLs_0jV4jiaB00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A fiery crash involving a semi-truck has caused major traffic issues on the Indiana Toll Road.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday morning, right where the toll road crosses over the Grand Calumet River.

A semi heading on the toll road ended up going off the road between the eastbound and westbound bridges. It ultimately ended up dangling between the toll road bridges.

There was a fire involved in the semi crash, as well. Firefighters had to stand in the Grand Calumet River in order to battle the fire back.

Initial reports were that the driver was upright and talking to first responders when emergency crews arrived.

The truck is still stuck and dangling between the eastbound and westbound lanes. Once source at the scene said crews were waiting on a crane, which would be used to lift the truck and trailer vertically for removal.

All westbound lanes remained closed from Cline Avenue in Gary to Calumet Avenue. Eastbound traffic is down to only the right lane.

