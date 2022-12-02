ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Public alert issued after claims of plastic in sausage

By Dustin Lattimer, Brooklynn Norris
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dj6wE_0jV4jbP600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHlib_0jV4jbP600

KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert over concerns that Jet High Prairie Meats and Fantasma’s finest fully cooked summer sausage products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that they received a customer complaint reporting clear plastic embedded within multiple packages of summer sausage products.

A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase. However, FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. These items were shipped to retail locations in Kansas and Missouri and additional locations through online sales. The fully cooked summer sausage products were produced on July 13, 2022.

Public Health Alert Issued On These Products:

  • 1-lb. chubs containing “JET HIGH PRAIRIE MEATS SUMMER SAUSAGE” with lot code 220715 represented on the label.
  • 1-lb. chubs containing “FANTASMA’S finest SUMMER SAUSAGE” with lot code 220715 represented on the label.

The products bear the establishment number “EST. 31865” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

As of today (12/1), there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. For more information, visit the Food Safety and Inspection Service website, HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

EPA proposes to close ‘loophole’ for reporting ‘forever chemical’ releases

The EPA said Monday that it is proposing to close a prior “loophole” that allowed some companies to get out of reporting their releases of certain kinds of toxic chemicals.  The agency said it was proposing to end stipulations that let companies get out of disclosing how much PFAS — a group of chemicals, some […]
WWLP

Pfizer seeks FDA authorization for omicron vaccine in kids under 5

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have submitted an application asking the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of their omicron-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as the third shot in a three-dose series for children ages 6 months through 4 years, the companies announced Monday.
WWLP

WWLP

36K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy