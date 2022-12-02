ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

U.S. Senate runoff: Today is the last day for early voting

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Today is the last day to early vote across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Most polls across the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the final day of early voting. You can find your county’s early voting locations and times on the Secretary of State’s website or your local elections office’s website.

Unlike Election Day, you do not have to vote at an assigned polling location during early voting. You may vote at any early voting location within your county. You will need to show one of seven forms of photo ID to vote in person.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says more than 1.35 million people have early voted in person as of Thursday night.

Deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling posted Friday that Georgia also set a new midterm runoff record with absentee ballots. As of Friday morning, 116,362 absentee ballots have been returned and voted.

For absentee ballots, you have until the time polls close on Election Day to return your ballot by mail or in a drop box. According to the new voting law, drop boxes are located inside early voting locations.

YOUR VOICE, YOUR VOTE

  • How do you vote by absentee ballot in Georgia?
