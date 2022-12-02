Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Portugal stepping out of Ronaldo’s long shadow at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — To Bruno Fernandes, World Cup teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is the most famous athlete in sports. Joao Felix has described Ronaldo as “irreplaceable.”. Gonçalo Ramos, Portugal’s new 21-year-old star, has never known his national team without Ronaldo involved in it. A future without...
NFL Week 14 betting notes: 49ers, Brock Purdy favored over Tom Brady
NFL betting notes and nuggets from around the league heading into Week 14.
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi and Ronaldo?
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet
'Carlos & Shawn': Will Detroit Lions joy last? What's it like at the FIFA World Cup?
Apple Podcasts | Spotify • Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Producer: Andrew Hammond ...
Comments / 0