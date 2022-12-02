ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

OBITUARY: Nancy Kay George

Nancy Kay George, 79, of Burlington passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at her home. A celebration of Nancy’s life will take place at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City with Pastor Marty Burdick officiating. Interment will follow at Burlington Cemetery.
OBITUARY: Patricia C. McGillis

Patricia C. McGillis, 63, of Union City, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at her home. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held by the family in the spring. A complete obituary will be posted soon. Arrangements are being handled by Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation, Union City.
OBITUARY: Arland M. Fair

Arland M. Fair, 91, of Bronson passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Drews Place of Coldwater. Following in Arland’s wish’s cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced in the spring. Arrangements are being handled by Schipper Funeral Home, Colon. Arland was born on July...
Time line in search for new Coldwater School Superintendent posted by MLI

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The open Superintendents position for Coldwater Community Schools has been posted on line after Terry Ann Whelan recently announced her retirement/resignation as of June 30, 2023. The opening was posted on the Michigan Leadership Institute web site last Friday. They are the organization which is...
Nearly two dozen units take part in annual Coldwater Holiday Parade

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Almost two dozen units took part in the annual Coldwater Holiday Parade on Saturday night as those who lined U.S. 12 braved evening temperatures near 30 degrees. The parade started at U.S. 12 and Hudson and headed west through the downtown area. The Coldwater Fire...
