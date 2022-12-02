Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Nancy Kay George
Nancy Kay George, 79, of Burlington passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at her home. A celebration of Nancy’s life will take place at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City with Pastor Marty Burdick officiating. Interment will follow at Burlington Cemetery.
OBITUARY: Patricia C. McGillis
Patricia C. McGillis, 63, of Union City, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at her home. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held by the family in the spring. A complete obituary will be posted soon. Arrangements are being handled by Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation, Union City.
OBITUARY: Arland M. Fair
Arland M. Fair, 91, of Bronson passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Drews Place of Coldwater. Following in Arland’s wish’s cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced in the spring. Arrangements are being handled by Schipper Funeral Home, Colon. Arland was born on July...
Time line in search for new Coldwater School Superintendent posted by MLI
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The open Superintendents position for Coldwater Community Schools has been posted on line after Terry Ann Whelan recently announced her retirement/resignation as of June 30, 2023. The opening was posted on the Michigan Leadership Institute web site last Friday. They are the organization which is...
BCSD arrest Coldwater woman after she crashed into Sherwood Township utility pole
SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater woman was lodged in the Branch County Jail following a crash in Sherwood Township on Sunday afternoon that the Branch County Sheriff’s Department says may have been alcohol-related. Undersheriff Keith Eichler says the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Riley...
Nearly two dozen units take part in annual Coldwater Holiday Parade
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Almost two dozen units took part in the annual Coldwater Holiday Parade on Saturday night as those who lined U.S. 12 braved evening temperatures near 30 degrees. The parade started at U.S. 12 and Hudson and headed west through the downtown area. The Coldwater Fire...
Site plan for Coldwater Senior Villas housing development approved by Planning Commission
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A site plan for a proposed senior housing development at the former Franklin School was approved Monday night by the Coldwater Planning Commission. PIVOTAL Housing Partners plans to construct a 2-building, 40-unit multi-family senior apartment development at 95 South Fremont Street which will be known as Coldwater Senior Villas.
