Lam Ngoc Hoang
Lam Ngoc Hoang, 36, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends are invited to a visitation in Lam’s honor on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Holy Rosary Vietnamese Catholic Church located at 3593 Friendswood Drive, Houma, LA 70363 from 5:00 p.m. until mass at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Holy Rosary Vietnamese Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Francis #2 Cemetery.
That’s a wrap on the filming of Nickel Boys in Downtown Thibodaux
Downtown Thibodaux has been bustling with a little more energy and excitement lately, as scenes from the upcoming film Nickel Boys have been filming in the area. Based on the national bestseller and Pulitzer winning novel from Colson Whitehead, Nickel Boys tells the story of two boys sentenced to an abusive reform school that hid decades of abuse.
Cheryl Yvonne LaRose
Cheryl Yvonne LaRose, 42, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Cheryl is a native of Glasgow, Scotland and longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana. A memorial service will be held in Cheryl’s honor at a later date. Cheryl is survived by her husband,...
Mary Eloise Babin Cade
Mary Eloise Babin Cade, 95, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1:28 am. Born June 7, 1927, she was a native of Port Allen, LA and resident of Houma, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 9:00 AM...
Cheryl Melancon
Cheryl Melancon, 54, a native of Galliano and a resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. A Memorial graveside service will be announced at a later date. She is survived by her siblings, Carolyn Toups (Buddy) and Frank Terrebonne (Melissa); niece, Angela Guidry (Jared); and sister-in-law, Terrie Melancon.
Evelyn Marie Ancalade Naquin Lirette
Evelyn Marie Ancalade Naquin Lirette, 76, life long resident of Chauvin, passed away on December 1, 2022. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 9am to 11am, with Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Cane Cutter Quilters creates, donates 63 quilts to Sheriff’s Office
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to recognize a special group of ladies, who are doing their best to give back to the community they love. During the week of Thanksgiving, a local group known as Cane Cutter Quilters, delivered 63 handmade quilts to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. The quilts will be utilized and given to various organizations throughout the community, for the holiday season. Each and every quilt was handmade and a labor of love by members of the group.
Christmas Eve Carving Table returns to Grady V’s
A Thibodaux tradition has returned to Grady V’s!. The Christmas Eve Carving Table dinner event is back, allowing families a chance to be together during this special time, without the stress of cooking and hosting. Full families gather at the Carving Table with excitement in the air, in anticipation of the next day.
CIS: How Faith & Medicine Healed Philip’s Heart
Philip Soulet, 87 from Chauvin, La, was admitted to the emergency room in May with acute heart failure. “He was so sick and weak,” explained his daughter, Angel. “He had shortness of breath and so much swelling and pain. He was on his deathbed.” After an emergency coronary intervention, he had an internal pacemaker implantation by Dr. Richard Abben. Philip hadn’t had any other cardiovascular issues previously, but he had an estimated 30 pounds of excess fluid due to his heart failure.
HPD: Suspect wanted for shooting outside Club Thirsty in Houma
On December 3, 2022 the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at Club Thirsty located at 1301 Barataria Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a 28 year old victim suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was transported to a local medical facility where he received treatment for his injuries and is currently in critical condition.
St. Bernadette Catholic School to host Live Nativity
St. Bernadette Catholic School invites the community to celebrate the season with their Live Nativity, tomorrow night, December 6, 2022 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. The 19 year old tradition will feature members of the St. Bernadette Choir. “This is a long running St. Bernadette tradition, and we love having the community here with us to celebrate advent,” said Principal Elise LeBoeuf.
VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from cruise ship near Port Sulphur
The Coast Guard medevaced a 29-year-old female from a cruise ship Saturday evening on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 7:10 p.m. from the cruise ship Carnival Valor of a crewmember in need of immediate medical care. Sector...
Suspect wanted in drive-by shooting investigation; two juveniles arrested
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) Detectives have made an arrest, in connection with a Drive-by Shooting investigation. Criminal Intelligence Detectives have arrested two juvenile offenders, and are actively seeking a third offender, in connection with the case. On December...
HPD: Suspect wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder for shooting on Lafayette Street
On December 2nd, 2022 at approximately 2300hrs the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at 1104 Lafayette Street. Upon arrival officers located a 27 year old male victim suffering from multiple gunshots to his extremities. The victim was transported to a local medical facility via ambulance where he received treatment and is listed in stable condition.
Nicholls Alumnus & Former Dean to Give Commencement Speech at 111th Commencement Ceremony
The Nicholls State University 111th Commencement is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in John L. Guidry Stadium at 9 a.m. Graduates from the colleges of Business Administration, Education and Behavioral Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing, Sciences and Technology and the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute will be in attendance. All Summer and Fall 2022 graduates will participate in this ceremony including all Master, Bachelor and Associate degrees.
HPD: Man wanted for shooting his brother-in-law during a disagreement
On December 4th, 2022 at approximately 11:30am the Houma Police Department responded to a local medical facility where a victim arrived with a gunshot injury to the abdomen. The victim was found to be a 46 year old male and is expected to recover from his injuries. Upon arrival officers...
Nicholls Volleyball Head Coach Noble Resigns
Nicholls State University head volleyball coach Kallie Noble has stepped down from her position, athletics director Jonathan Terrell announced Monday. “I truly appreciate the efforts put forth by Coach Kallie in not only leading our indoor volleyball team, but also for helping get our beach program up and running,” Terrell said. “We’re thankful for Kallie’s service throughout her four years and wish her all the best.”
LPSO: Fugitive Wanted for Two Incidents of Violence Arrested During Traffic Stop
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Galliano man wanted for two violent incidents. Danny Ougel Jr., 39, was arrested on Friday. Ougel had outstanding warrants from two prior incidents. On April 22, 2022, he allegedly forced his way into a Galliano residence and struck a man in the head with a hammer. He also broke a television before departing. Then on June 18, 2022, he was involved in a domestic disturbance in which he strangled the victim, and a child was present at the time. Deputies obtained arrest warrants for Ougel following both incidents.
HPD: Arrests made in Vehicle Theft case; Juvenile arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
On December 2, 2022 the Houma Police Department was contacted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office where they advised an investigation into similar incident mentioned below and a suspect(s) were taken into custody. Investigators from both agencies worked jointly which led to the apprehension of these individuals. The investigation...
Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Announces More Than $4 Million Renovation and Expansion of Facility
Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is announcing a significant renovation and expansion of its facility located in Houma. Construction is currently underway and will conclude in fall 2023. The more than $4 million renovation includes modernizing building systems, adding key cancer support services, enhancing radiation technology and expanding the location by more than 15,336 square feet to serve the Bayou Region in an even more impactful way.
